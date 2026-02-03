Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan

Redmi K90 Pro Max is currently the most advanced model in the K90 series, but that could change soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 18:29 IST
Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max carries a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could sport a 6.89-inch OLED display
  • Redmi K90 Ultra might support 100W wired fast charging
  • The phone is expected to be the third phone in the lineup
Advertisement

Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China by the smartphone brand in October 2025, along with the Redmi K90. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it is the current flagship phone in the lineup. However, that might change soon, as leaks regarding another Redmi K90 series phone have been surfacing online for a while. Expected to be marketed as the Redmi K90 Ultra, the phone is expected to offer notable camera upgrades over its predecessor. Now, more information regarding its chipset and battery capacity has surfaced online, giving a peek into what it might offer.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features

A tipster on Weibo known as Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) says that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand with the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset (via GSMArena). The purported Redmi K90 series phone is said to support 100W wired fast charging and its display has an “ultra-high”  refresh rate. It is said to also feature an active cooling fan to control the temperatures during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks.

Moreover, the Redmi K90 Ultra will reportedly be backed by an 8,500mAh or larger battery. Interestingly, this contradicts earlier claims that suggested that the smartphone would arrive with a 10,000mAh battery.

The handset will reportedly offer notable upgrades in the camera department. It might sport an LTPS OLED display, measuring between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch. Since the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured Redmi K90 Ultra, it is worth taking these details with a grain of salt.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Denim, Golden White, and Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, support for HDR10+ content, and Dolby Vision. Powering the handset is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh: iPhone 17, OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 and More
NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm

Related Stories

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
  2. Redmi K Pad 2 Tipped to Feature Bose-Tuned Speakers and This MediaTek Chip
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  4. Motorola Razr 70 Could Launch Soon as Foldable Phone Visits TDRA Database
  5. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  6. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  7. AI Identifies More Than 1,300 Unusual Objects in Hubble Space Telescope Images
  8. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Appears in Leaked Poster in This New Colourway
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Identifies More Than 1,300 Unusual Objects in Hubble Space Telescope Images
  2. Scientists Track Rapidly Growing Sunspot Behind Intense Solar Storms Toward Earth
  3. Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Database
  4. Crypto Wrench Attacks Surged in 2025, Total Recorded Losses Hit $41 Million: Report
  5. Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models
  6. Supreme Court Questions WhatsApp Policy of Sharing User Data With Meta Entities
  7. Nintendo Switch Becomes Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever; Switch 2 Sales Cross 17 Million Units
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Makes History on Mars with Claude AI at the Helm
  9. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Dimensity 9500 Chip, Active Cooling Fan
  10. Mozilla Firefox Will Let You Decide How Much AI You Want in Your Browser
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »