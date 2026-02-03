Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China by the smartphone brand in October 2025, along with the Redmi K90. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it is the current flagship phone in the lineup. However, that might change soon, as leaks regarding another Redmi K90 series phone have been surfacing online for a while. Expected to be marketed as the Redmi K90 Ultra, the phone is expected to offer notable camera upgrades over its predecessor. Now, more information regarding its chipset and battery capacity has surfaced online, giving a peek into what it might offer.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features

A tipster on Weibo known as Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) says that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand with the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset (via GSMArena). The purported Redmi K90 series phone is said to support 100W wired fast charging and its display has an “ultra-high” refresh rate. It is said to also feature an active cooling fan to control the temperatures during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks.

Moreover, the Redmi K90 Ultra will reportedly be backed by an 8,500mAh or larger battery. Interestingly, this contradicts earlier claims that suggested that the smartphone would arrive with a 10,000mAh battery.

The handset will reportedly offer notable upgrades in the camera department. It might sport an LTPS OLED display, measuring between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch. Since the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured Redmi K90 Ultra, it is worth taking these details with a grain of salt.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Denim, Golden White, and Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Redmi K90 Pro Max sports a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, support for HDR10+ content, and Dolby Vision. Powering the handset is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

