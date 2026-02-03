A quickly growing sunspot (AR4366) has turned the Sun into what scientists describe as a “solar flare factory.” Within a single day (February 1-2), it released a series of solar flares – at least 23 M-class (mid-sized) and four X-class flares, including an X8-class flare, which is the strongest solar storm of 2026 so far. The sunspot is now turning to face the Earth, which may be directly impacted by solar flares in the coming days.

Surge in Solar Activity

According to reports, AR4366 unleashed a barrage of flares in one day (Feb 1–2) – at least 23 M-class (medium-strength) and four X-class eruptions. The largest was an X8-class flare, the strongest of 2026 so far. X-class flares are about ten times more powerful than M-class flares. AR4366 is huge – roughly half the size of the 1859 “Carrington Event” sunspot. Spaceweather.com called it a “flare factory” due to its rapid growth and complex magnetic field. NOAA forecasters say the region is still producing M- and X-class flares and expect “more exciting activity” soon. NASA notes that solar maximum (the peak of the 11-year cycle) is underway, meaning intense storms should continue through 2026.

Possible Earth Impacts

The February 1, X8 flare has already caused a strong radio blackout in the South Pacific, interrupting shortwave communications in eastern Australia and New Zealand. A flare of this kind can also interfere with GPS satellite navigation and even damage satellites. A coronal mass ejection (CME) associated with AR4366 is currently being tracked by forecasters. A glancing blow is possible around February 5. If the charged particles reach Earth, they could cause bright auroras to appear near the poles.