Scientists Track Rapidly Growing Sunspot Behind Intense Solar Storms Toward Earth

A massive sunspot, AR4366, erupted with dozens of solar flares in a single day, including the strongest storm of 2026. As it rotates toward Earth, scientists are monitoring possible impacts on satellites, communications, and auroras.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2026 20:25 IST
Scientists Track Rapidly Growing Sunspot Behind Intense Solar Storms Toward Earth

Photo Credit: NASA

A rapidly expanding sunspot has unleashed dozens of solar flares, including the most powerful of 2026

Highlights
  • Sunspot AR4366 produced the strongest solar flare of 2026
  • Dozens of eruptions erupted during peak solar maximum activity
  • Earth may experience radio blackouts, GPS issues, and auroras
A quickly growing sunspot (AR4366) has turned the Sun into what scientists describe as a “solar flare factory.” Within a single day (February 1-2), it released a series of solar flares – at least 23 M-class (mid-sized) and four X-class flares, including an X8-class flare, which is the strongest solar storm of 2026 so far. The sunspot is now turning to face the Earth, which may be directly impacted by solar flares in the coming days.

Surge in Solar Activity

According to reports, AR4366 unleashed a barrage of flares in one day (Feb 1–2) – at least 23 M-class (medium-strength) and four X-class eruptions. The largest was an X8-class flare, the strongest of 2026 so far. X-class flares are about ten times more powerful than M-class flares. AR4366 is huge – roughly half the size of the 1859 “Carrington Event” sunspot. Spaceweather.com called it a “flare factory” due to its rapid growth and complex magnetic field. NOAA forecasters say the region is still producing M- and X-class flares and expect “more exciting activity” soon. NASA notes that solar maximum (the peak of the 11-year cycle) is underway, meaning intense storms should continue through 2026.

Possible Earth Impacts

The February 1, X8 flare has already caused a strong radio blackout in the South Pacific, interrupting shortwave communications in eastern Australia and New Zealand. A flare of this kind can also interfere with GPS satellite navigation and even damage satellites. A coronal mass ejection (CME) associated with AR4366 is currently being tracked by forecasters. A glancing blow is possible around February 5. If the charged particles reach Earth, they could cause bright auroras to appear near the poles.

 

