Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai Now Available on AhaTamil: All You Need to Know

Directed by Babu Vijay, Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai is a Tamil romance thriller film that has finally reached your digital screens, post completing its theatrical run. The film revolves around an impulsive young couple who fall for each other during unusual circumstances and end up getting married to each other. However, their lives turn upside down when they are confronted by a dangerous syndicate. What unfolds next brings a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, as the couple becomes a target.

When and Where to Watch Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

The film is now available to stream exclusively on AhaTamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

This romance thriller centres around a young, carefree software professional, Ramchandran (Played by Jai), who falls in love with Janaki (Played by Meenakshi Govindarajan), a minister's daughter, who has been on the run, after her father forcibly sets up an arranged marriage. As the two cross paths, they experience a wholesome romance and end up getting married. However, little do they know, their honeymoon becomes a horrifying experience when they become a target of the syndicate that secretly records couples by fitting hidden cameras in the resort rooms. Post learning about the syndicate, Ramchandran takes on to expose the syndicate and protect his wife. The sequences of the film then showcase the ultimate thrill and crime, along with intense emotions.

Cast and Crew of Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

This film features Jai and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead roles, supported by other prominent names like Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Sathyan, Amruth Chandran, Sriman, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Girishh Gopalakrishnan, while Richard M. Nathan has done the cinematography.

Reception of Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai

The film was theatrically released on May 15th, 2026, where it did an average job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.7/10.