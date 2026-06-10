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Resurrection OTT Release: Where to Watch Bi Gan’s Sci-Fi Fantasy Film Online

Resurrection is a 2025 science fiction fantasy film directed by Bi Gan. Set in a future where people stop dreaming to live longer, the story follows a woman uncovering mysterious secrets tied to dreams and cinema.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 June 2026 13:04 IST
Resurrection OTT Release: Where to Watch Bi Gan’s Sci-Fi Fantasy Film Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

Resurrection is available to watch on Prime Video currently.

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Highlights
  • A woman uncovers a mysterious future where dreams have vanished
  • The film blends science fiction, fantasy, and cinematic symbolism
  • Resurrection is currently streaming on Prime Video worldwide
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Resurrection is a 2025 epic science-fiction film. Bi Gan has directed and written it. It is set in a future that has stopped dreaming. And a woman goes deep into it and finds the reason for it, and also the devil who hides inside movies to continue dreaming. She finds that a man is eating poppies at a den for filing his dreams that could kill him. She could not understand it at first but eventually got into the whole story of it. It was released on December 10, 2025. Now, let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot if the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Resurrection is available to watch on Prime Video currently.

Trailer and Plot

Resurrection is about a woman who finds herself in another time zone after she regains consciousness. It is an eternal time zone where she finds the corpse of an android and tells many stories to it. This is how she wakes him up. There are endless dreams and to live longer one has to stop dreaming. With dreams, people enter into another time zone that is shown by the cinema.

Cast and Crew

Resurrection has Jackson Yee as a dying monster and Shu Qi playing a woman. Alongside them, there are Mark Chao, Li Gengxi, Huang Jue, and Chen Yongzhong in the film. Bi Gan and Zhai Xiahui have done the screenplay. Shan Zuolong, Yang Lele and Charles Gillibert have produced the movie.

Reception

Resurrection is the best piece of entertainment as it is about fiction and fantasies. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: Resurrection, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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