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Michael Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Stream Michael Jackson Biopic Online?

Michael is a 2026 biographical film that explores the life of Michael Jackson. The plot explores his childhood to becoming a mega star.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 June 2026 16:04 IST
Michael Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Stream Michael Jackson Biopic Online?

Photo Credit: prime video

This film is now available for rent, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Michael is a 2026 biographical film
  • It is based on the life of Michael Jackson
  • Now available for Rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and BMSStream
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Written by John Logan, Michael is a 2026 biographical film that is based on the life of the very popular and legendary Michael Jackson. The plot of the film explores his life, beginning from his childhood to showcasing his success in the late 1980s. The narrative of the film is blended with intense emotions and thought-provoking instances. Also, the film covers the journey of this star's evolution to becoming the world's biggest solo megastar. The sequences are worth watching and high on entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Michael

This film is now available for rent, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, BmsStream, and Apple TV+. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Michael

The plot of the film commences with Michael's childhood, which was spent in Gary, Indiana. From the evolution of Jackson 5, to exploring his father, Joseph's (Played by Colman Domingo), abusive control, the narrative explores Michael navigating his time through endless pressure. Soon, as the plot moves forward, the older Michael is then seen constrained by his father's influence. The film then delves deeper into his life as he tries to escape the pressure and strike a balance between fame and his personal space. The plot of the film is highly engaging and includes some of the famous instances of his life, including his biggest-selling album in history, multiple plastic surgeries, his struggles, and more.

Cast and Crew of Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. Juliano Valdi has portrayed the character of Young Michael, while the other cast includes Colman Domingo, Jayden Harville, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Judah Edwards, and more. The film's cinematography has been handled by Dion Beebe, while John Branca is the producer.

Reception of Michael

This film was theatrically released on April 26th, 2026, where it received a heartwarming response from the audience and the critics. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

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Further reading: Michael, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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