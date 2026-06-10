Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is soon streaming on the OTT. This movie is filled with fun and laughter despite being in the horror genre. You will see Tabu and Akshay Kumar playing important roles. There is a story of a haunted mansion which opens up a different story after Ashay Kumar visits the mansion and tries to find the truth behind it. Priyadarshan has directed the movie who is known for comedy entertainment pieces. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of the movie along with reception and when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Booth Bangla will stream on Netflix from June 12, 2026. The movie can be played with a paid subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot

Booth Bangla's trailer shows a glimpse of an eerie mansion that is haunted. Many strange incidents happen there and it is believed to be a dangerous place. This creates a tense atmosphere. However, there was a lot of fun and laughter. Akshay Kumar tries to see the mystery but he faces several other encounters. Further, he unleashes many events related to this and finds the mystery behind such spooky events. What is inside the mansion? Is it really haunted or is someone plotting some conspiracy?

Cast and Crew

Akshay Kumar is the main actor in Bhooth Bangla. Alongside him, there are Tabbu, Wamika Gabbi, Rajoal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta in it playing important characters. Priyadarshan has directed the movie. Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have produced the movie.

Reception

Bhooth Bangla scored 6 out of 10 on IMDb rating. It is a spooky tale but filled with laughter and a layered story.