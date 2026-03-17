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Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?

Seetha Payanam, starring Aishwarya Sarja and Niranjan, is set for its OTT premiere on Sun NXT on March 20, 2026. The romantic drama follows a life-changing journey filled with love and hidden truths.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:04 IST
Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Seetha Payanam will be available to stream on the OTT, Sun NXT from March 20, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Seetha Payanam will stream on Sun NXT from March 20, 2026
  • The romantic drama stars Aishwarya Sarja and Niranjan in the lead roles
  • Directed by Arjun Sarja, the film follows a journey that changes Seetha’s
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Seetha Payanam is set to make its way to the OTT platform. It couldn't perform well in theatres, so now the makers have decided to release it on digital platforms. It is a romantic movie and talks about the story of two people who fell in love by chance. Yet there are a few things hidden from Seetha by the boy. However, it is interesting to know that; will she be with him even after knowing his truth? Let's get to know about the details of the trailer and plot, cast and crew, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Seetha Payanam will be available to stream on the OTT, Sun NXT from March 20, 2026. It will be available in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Trailer and Plot

Seetha Payanam is a story of a girl who lost her mother since childhood and was raised by her father, Rajendra Prasad. He has taken good care of her by being both mother and father. They are closely bonded, however, Seetha doesn't want to marry. She travels from Vizag to Hyderabad related to work where she gets to meet Abhi. During her journey, a few unexpected things happened and changed her life. Further, the story becomes interesting: what role will they play and what happened on the trip? Will she get married or not?

Cast and Crew

Seetha Payanam has been directed by Arjun Sarja. Dhruv Sarja has made a guest appearance. Arjun's daughter Aishwarya Sarja is the main lead with Niranjan as the male lead. It has been produced by Sree Raam Films International and the music has been composed by Anup Rubens.

Reception

The movie has a 6.3 out of 10 IMDb score and it is a light-hearted movie that is awaited by viewers to watch on Sun NXT.

 

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Further reading: Seetha Payanam, Sun NXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?
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