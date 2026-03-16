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Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant is Coming to Current-Generation Xbox Consoles in 2026: Report

Microsoft has been testing its Gaming Copilot AI assistant since May 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 March 2026 13:06 IST
Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant is Coming to Current-Generation Xbox Consoles in 2026: Report

Photo Credit: Xbox

The announcement was made by a Microsoft executive at the Game Developers Conference

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Highlights
  • The AI chatbot is available on PC, Xbox mobile apps, and ROG Xbox Ally
  • Gaming Copilot lets users ask questions about the game they’re playing
  • The AI chatbot can also recommend games based on previous plays
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Microsoft is reportedly planning to expand its Gaming Copilot AI assistant to the current generation consoles this year. As per the report, the Redmond-based tech giant wants to bring its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gaming chatbot to more users and will be integrating the tool within the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. Gaming Copilot has been in public testing for nearly nine months now, and it is already available on multiple non-console platforms. Additionally, a company executive has also confirmed that Xbox Mode will be rolled out to Windows 11 starting in April.

Gaming Copilot AI Assistant Reportedly Coming to Xbox S|X

The information comes from Sonali Yadav, Partner Group Product Manager at Microsoft (via GamesRadar), who revealed the company's plans at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Making the announcement, Yadav reportedly said that Gaming Copilot will be brought to the current-generation consoles later this year. Notably, the current generation consoles refer to the Xbox Series S|X, which were launched in 2020.

Gaming Copilot AI Assistant has been in the news since May 2025, when Microsoft's Xbox division announced the limited public beta testing of the chatbot. In the following months, the AI tool was added to Windows 11, the Xbox mobile apps, and the ROG Xbox Ally series handheld.

It is interesting that a gaming-focused AI-powered chatbot was not released to the console during the initial run. However, Microsoft might have wanted to see the reception of the tool and make improvements before deploying it to the Xbox console. The executive reportedly mentioned that the team working on the AI chatbot received significant feedback from the gaming community.

Once the Gaming Copilot AI becomes available on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, users will be able to ask it questions about the games they are playing, including assistance for in-game missions, items, and navigation. Apart from that, it can also recommend games based on the user's playing history, answer questions about other games they've played, and share details about their account, including the renewal date for the Game Pass subscription.

Separately, during a keynote session at the GDC, Jason Ronald, Vice President, Xbox Gaming Devices & Ecosystem at Microsoft, revealed that Xbox mode will roll out to Windows 11 starting next month. The feature brings a new controller-first navigation interface, complete with a unified game hub that shows multiple storefronts, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It also has a task switcher that allows users to jump between multiple running games and apps directly.

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Further reading: Microsoft, Gaming Copilot AI Assistant, Copilot, AI, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, Gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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