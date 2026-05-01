Bitcoin traded near $77,000 (roughly Rs. 73 lakh) on Friday, as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of stability amid improving liquidity conditions and steady buying momentum. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a 1.55 percent increase in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.18 lakh), reflecting balanced movement across the broader crypto market. As per the prices on today's Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin was trading around Rs. 73 lakh while Ethereum hovered around Rs. 2.17 lakh in India.

Analysts noted that neutral momentum indicators and steady institutional activity continue to support the broader crypto market despite the absence of a major breakout trigger.

Across the broader market, altcoins traded with modest gains on Friday, broadly mirroring Bitcoin's upward movement. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $617.57 (roughly Rs. 58,500), while Solana (SOL) traded near $84 (roughly Rs. 7,970). XRP hovered around $1.37 (roughly Rs. 130), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 10.4), indicating stable participation across the market.

Liquidity Trends and Institutional Activity Support Market Stability

Offering a broader perspective on market structure, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Intraday volatility remained muted, with price action continuing to oscillate just below key resistance. This reflects cautious positioning across risk assets. From a technical standpoint, immediate support is seen at $75,000–$75,800 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh–Rs. 72.1 lakh), a region that has consistently absorbed selling pressure over the past week [...] Traders should stay cautious near resistance. Wait for clear confirmation before taking aggressive positions. Upcoming macro data could decide the next move.”

Sharing an overview of current market conditions, the WazirX Market's Desk said, “Ethereum, currently trading near $2,250 (roughly Rs. 2.14 lakh), shows neutral momentum as both oscillators and moving averages remain balanced, indicating consolidation with no strong directional bias in the short term. Liquidity trends are also supporting the market, with a reversal in USDT flows helping stabilise Bitcoin prices, reflecting improved balance between supply and demand conditions.”

Overall, the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase with a mild positive movement, supported by stable liquidity conditions and improving market balance. For near-term direction, it will be important for Bitcoin to hold above the $77,000 (around Rs. 73.3 lakh) level and try to move towards higher resistance zones.

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