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Bitcoin Climbs Near $77,000 as Liquidity Trends and Stable Momentum Support Market

Crypto market remains steady amid balanced momentum and improving liquidity.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2026 13:55 IST
Bitcoin Climbs Near $77,000 as Liquidity Trends and Stable Momentum Support Market

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Investor sentiment steadies as liquidity conditions show signs of improvement

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Highlights
  • Market sentiment improves as buying activity remains steady
  • Liquidity conditions improve as USDT flows stabilise
  • Altcoins post modest gains alongside Bitcoin recovery
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Bitcoin traded near $77,000 (roughly Rs. 73 lakh) on Friday, as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of stability amid improving liquidity conditions and steady buying momentum. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a 1.55 percent increase in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.18 lakh), reflecting balanced movement across the broader crypto market. As per the prices on today's Gadgets 360 tracker, Bitcoin was trading around Rs. 73 lakh while Ethereum hovered around Rs. 2.17 lakh in India.

Analysts noted that neutral momentum indicators and steady institutional activity continue to support the broader crypto market despite the absence of a major breakout trigger.

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Across the broader market, altcoins traded with modest gains on Friday, broadly mirroring Bitcoin's upward movement. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $617.57 (roughly Rs. 58,500), while Solana (SOL) traded near $84 (roughly Rs. 7,970). XRP hovered around $1.37 (roughly Rs. 130), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 10.4), indicating stable participation across the market.

Liquidity Trends and Institutional Activity Support Market Stability  

Offering a broader perspective on market structure, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Intraday volatility remained muted, with price action continuing to oscillate just below key resistance. This reflects cautious positioning across risk assets. From a technical standpoint, immediate support is seen at $75,000–$75,800 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh–Rs. 72.1 lakh), a region that has consistently absorbed selling pressure over the past week [...] Traders should stay cautious near resistance. Wait for clear confirmation before taking aggressive positions. Upcoming macro data could decide the next move.”

Sharing an overview of current market conditions, the WazirX Market's Desk said, “Ethereum, currently trading near $2,250 (roughly Rs. 2.14 lakh), shows neutral momentum as both oscillators and moving averages remain balanced, indicating consolidation with no strong directional bias in the short term. Liquidity trends are also supporting the market, with a reversal in USDT flows helping stabilise Bitcoin prices, reflecting improved balance between supply and demand conditions.”

Overall, the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase with a mild positive movement, supported by stable liquidity conditions and improving market balance. For near-term direction, it will be important for Bitcoin to hold above the $77,000 (around Rs. 73.3 lakh) level and try to move towards higher resistance zones.

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Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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