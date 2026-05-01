Xiaomi seems to be getting ready to expand its Civi line of smartphones, as a leak has revealed the possible specifications of the Xiaomi Civi 6 and Xiaomi Civi 6 Pro. The new Civi series smartphones are expected to launch soon, featuring a 1.5K resolution display and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The duo is tipped to feature 50-megapixel periscope cameras. The upcoming Xiaomi Civi 6 Pro is likely to succeed the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which was released last year with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Civi 6, Xiaomi Civi 6 Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about two unannounced smartphones. Although the exact model names were not revealed, the comments suggest these devices could be the upcoming Xiaomi Civi 6 and Xiaomi Civi 6 Pro. The phones are tipped to launch in China soon.

As per the leak, the vanilla Xiaomi Civi 6 will feature a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom.

The Xiaomi Civi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is said to pack a larger 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution. It could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens.

In the comment section, the tipster hints that the Xiaomi Civi 6 series will be priced above CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 41,000) in China.

Initial rumours had suggested that Xiaomi Civi 6 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Xiaomi's Civi series has been exclusive to the Chinese market, and we expect the next generation Civi phones to follow this pattern. The brand didn't launch a standard Xiaomi Civi 5 last year.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro was released in May 2025 with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 6.55-inch 1.5K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and boasts a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro sports a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

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