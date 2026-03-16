Instagram has announced that it will discontinue support for end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) starting in May 2026. The feature, first introduced in 2022, encrypts conversations in direct messages (DMs) so that no one, including Meta, can read them. The recently announced change means that encrypted chats currently available on the platform will no longer be supported after that date. Users whose conversations are affected will receive instructions on how to download any messages or media they want to keep before the feature is removed.

End of E2EE on Instagram

On its support page, Instagram said that users with chats currently protected by end-to-end encryption will be notified in the app about the upcoming change, which comes into effect beginning May 8, 2026. The platform recommends that users download any messages or media they want to keep before the aforementioned date, as encrypted chats will no longer be accessible afterwards.

Meta also noted that users running older versions of the Instagram app may need to update the application to access the download option for their encrypted chats.

How E2EE on Instagram Works

In end-to-end encrypted chats, every device participating in a conversation generates a unique encryption key that protects messages and calls, as per Meta. When a user sends a message, their device encrypts it before it is transmitted, and only a device with the correct key can decrypt and read it.

Users can also verify the security of their conversations by comparing encryption keys with the person they were chatting with. However, Instagram noted that if someone in the conversation chose to report or share messages, those messages could be forwarded to Meta for moderation purposes. Further, chat customisations like themes and visual settings are also not protected by the encryption.

Initially, Meta tested end-to-end encrypted chats, along with disappearing messages and encrypted backups on Facebook Messenger in 2022 as part of a broader effort to improve private messaging tools. Over time, similar encryption capabilities were introduced on Instagram as optional features for certain conversations.

What the Removal of E2EE Means for Users

For users, the end of end-to-end encrypted messaging means that messages on Instagram will no longer enjoy the same level of privacy protection. When E2EE is enabled, messages are encrypted on the sending device and can only be decrypted on the receiving device. This means that third-party services, including Meta, cannot access the content of messages.

When the feature is discontinued, messages on Instagram will go back to the standard messaging system on the platform, where messages can be stored or processed according to the policies of the service.

Those who have been using the feature for private conversations, this development potentially lowers the level of confidentiality that was previously achieved in the conversations. Users are therefore advised to download important conversations or media before the deadline of May 8 if they want to keep copies of their encrypted messages.

Meta has not provided details about whether encrypted messaging will return in another form in the future, or if it will be replaced by a different privacy feature on the platform.