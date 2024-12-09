Technology News
Selling The City, Netflix’s new real estate reality show, premieres on January 3, 2024, featuring New York's top agents.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Netflix

Selling The City will be available exclusively on Netflix starting January 3, 2024.

Highlights
  • Selling The City premieres on Netflix on January 3 2024
  • New York City real estate agents compete for multimillion-dollar deals
  • Watch Selling The City’s first season with eight episodes
The highly anticipated real estate reality series Selling The City has secured its OTT release date on Netflix. A spin-off of the popular Selling Sunset, this series is set in New York City and explores the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Following the success of Selling the OC and the short-lived Selling Tampa, this third instalment promises to bring glitz, glamour, and drama to viewers. The show, focused on multimillion-dollar property deals, will debut on January 3, 2024, as per reports.

When and Where to Watch Selling The City

Selling The City will be available exclusively on Netflix starting January 3, 2024. The show's release comes as a fresh addition to Netflix's reality series catalogue, aiming to captivate fans of high-end real estate and dramatic interpersonal dynamics. The first season comprises eight episodes, providing an inside look at the lives of New York's top real estate agents.

Official Trailer and Plot of Selling The City

The trailer highlights the competitive and fast-paced environment of New York City's real estate market. It introduces Adina Srugo, a New Yorker raised in Soho, as the central figure. According to Netflix, Srugo, a graduate of Stuyvesant High School, became one of the leading agents in the city's luxury property sector. The series follows her attempt to assemble a powerhouse team at Douglas Elliman, featuring dynamic agents navigating professional rivalries and personal challenges while closing lucrative deals.

Cast and Crew of Selling The City

The series is executive produced by Chris Cullen, Skyler Wakil, Kristofer Lindquist, and Adam DiVello. Alongside Adina Srugo, the show's cast includes notable names such as Steve Gold, Gisselle Meneses-Núñez, Abigail Godfrey, Taylor Middleton, Jordyn Taylor Braff, Jade Chan, and Justin Tuinstra. This ensemble adds diverse perspectives to the narrative, reflecting the competitive nature of New York's real estate scene.

 

Further reading: Selling The City, Netflix, New York real estate, reality show, luxury real estate, Adina Srugo, real estate agents, Netflix premiere, 2024 series, Selling Sunset spinoff
