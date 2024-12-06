Technology News
English Edition

Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?

Alia Bhatt's Jigra will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 21:41 IST
Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?

The film will be available for streaming starting December 6, 2024.

Highlights
  • Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, streams on Netflix from December 6.
  • Netflix brings Jigra to global audiences with an exciting OTT release.
  • Alia Bhatt’s Jigra is now available for streaming from December 6.
Advertisement

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, is all set to make its way to Netflix for a global release. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will be available for streaming starting December 6, 2024. The film explores the loving bond of a brother and sister and how far one can go for the love of their sibling. Although it did not get much audience in the theatres, this OTT release provides a fresh opportunity for audiences who missed it to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Jigra

Jigra will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 6, 2024. Viewers can watch the film on the platform at any time, marking its first appearance on an OTT platform after its theatrical run. Netflix India shared the news with a poster on social media, announcing the release and offering fans a chance to catch the movie globally.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jigra

The trailer of Jigra showcases an intense narrative revolving around family bonds, sacrifice, and resilience. The film follows a young woman who must navigate through emotional turmoil to protect her loved ones. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra combines raw emotion with compelling storytelling, providing an engaging cinematic experience, as per reports.

Cast and Crew of Jigra

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Jigra also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and Vivek Gomber in key roles. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie's cast and crew bring their unique talents to a story that explores deep emotional themes.

Reception of Jigra

As the film debuts on Netflix, audiences can expect to see fresh reviews and ratings. While it had a limited reception during its initial release, the film now aims to reach a wider global audience.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alia Bhatt, Jigra Netflix, Jigra release date, Netflix release, streaming news
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jayam Ravi’s Brother Surpasses 100 Million Streaming Minutes on ZEE5
Matinee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Movie Online

Related Stories

Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Debut in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  7. Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Streaming Soon on Netflix!
  8. Microsoft's Copilot Vision Can See and Understand Your Browsing Activity
  9. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  10. Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro Review: Back in the Game?
#Latest Stories
  1. One-Third of Earth's Species Could Face Extinction by 2100 Due to Climate Change
  2. Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure
  3. SpaceX Completes Starlink Direct-to-Cell Constellation with New Satellite Launch
  4. China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C59 Carrying ESA’s Proba-3 Satellites
  6. Matinee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Movie Online
  7. Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android
  9. Solar 'Battle Zone' Could be Even Worse Than Solar Maximum, Experts Warn
  10. Google Chrome Doubles Speedometer Benchmark Scores on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »