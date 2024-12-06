Technology News
Matinee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Movie Online

The Kannada horror-comedy Matinee will debut on Sun NXT on December 6, 2024, following its April theatrical release.

Updated: 6 December 2024 21:41 IST
Fans of Kannada cinema can catch Matinee on Sun NXT starting December 6, 2024.

Highlights
  • Kannada movie Matinee streams on Sun NXT starting December 6, 2024.
  • Starring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, this is a horror-comedy.
  • Directed by Manohar Kaampalli, the movie released theatrically in April 2
Kannada film Matinee is ready for its digital debut after releasing in theatres on April 5, 2024. Featuring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, this horror-comedy explores supernatural elements intertwined with humour. The film has a mix of humour and horror, appealing to the fans of the horror-comedy genre. Although the movie didn't earn much at the Box Office but it was criticised for its predictable storyline. According to reports, the film will be available for streaming on Sun NXT from December 6, 2024.
 

When and Where to Watch Matinee

Fans of Kannada cinema can catch Matinee on Sun NXT starting December 6, 2024. The movie's streaming announcement comes after its theatrical run earlier this year, which attracted moderate attention from audiences.

Official Trailer and Plot of Matinee

The trailer of Matinee teased a mix of humour and horror, focusing on a group of friends scheming to sell a haunted property. Sathish Ninasam plays Arun, a man who owns a highly valued mansion. His friends, eager to make quick money, convince him to sell the property by pretending it is haunted. Their plans unravel when an actual supernatural entity begins to haunt them. While the premise promised entertainment, the plot was criticised for its predictability and reliance on genre clichés.

Cast and Crew of Matinee

In addition to Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, Matinee boasts a cast that includes Aditi Prabhudeva, Nagabhushana, Shivaraj K R Pete, Poornachandra Mysore, and Diganth Diwakar. Other supporting roles are played by Thulasi Shivamani, Sudha Belawadi, Tabla Nani, and Sunethra Pandith. Produced by Parvathi S. Gowda under F3 Productions, the film features music by Poornachandra Tejaswi, while Sudhakar S Raj handled cinematography.

Reception of Matinee

The film opened to a lukewarm response from critics and audiences, with its reliance on genre stereotypes and predictable narrative noted as shortcomings. Although performances by the lead actors received some praise, Matinee struggled to make a lasting impression at the box office.

 

