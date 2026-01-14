Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

After Lohri Shabad: Reet aur Riwaz is coming soon on the OTT! It's a father and son's inner battles that tells father to follow the rituals but son to follow the passion. It's an emotional story of devotion and passion. Directed by Ameet Guptha, this series stars Survinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja who are known for their performances. There is a difference of generation with the rituals which is shown here in the series. There would be a tension in between the tradition and personal expression. Let's take a look at all the information about Shabad.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the series online on Z5 soon as announced in Mid January. The date of release is not yet out.

Trailer and Plot

Shabad gives the glimpse of culturally rooted family drama that gives the universal tension between aspirations and traditions. The plot revolves around a 16 year old juvenile who wishes to be a footballer, however his father wants him to be a Ragi singer as he is. He is caught in between his dreams and father's aspirations. What is Guppi going to choose that is interesting to know? The series deserved a must watch.

Cast and Crew

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz, has Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja in the main roles as father and son duo. Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur are playing Mihir's sister and mother respectively. The series is produced by Rusk Media. It has been directed by Ameet Guptha who is known for his work in Bakaiti.

Reception

The series has gained much of the attention because of its subject and punjabi pur traditional appearance. Shabad has no IMDb rating yet.