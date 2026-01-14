Neeraj Pandey is back to buzz your screens with his new crime thriller series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. This Emraan Hashmi starrer series revolves around a dedicated customs officer, who, along with his specialized team, must stop a global syndicate that smuggles imported goods at the Mumbai Airport. The syndicate, led by a crime boss, further intensifies the investigation and fosters the game of cat-and-mouse. The sequences of the series are highly entertaining, and the starcast has delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

The series is now streaming on Netflix, in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. There are seven episodes in total, and the viewers must have a subscription to watch them.

Official Trailer and Plot of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Set in the background of the Mumbai International Airport, this series follows Arjun Meena (Portrayed by Emraan Hashmi), a calm and dedicated customs officer, who leads a team of the specialized task force, embarks on a mission to stop a global syndicate that is run by a crime boss Bada Choudhary. Now, Meena, along with his team, must stop the smuggling of illegal luxury items. Further in the investigation, he will be confronted by internal and external pressures, underworld, and other procedural challenges. The series also delves deeper into the harsh realities of organized crime and how these criminal entities impact the pursuit for justice.

Cast and Crew of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

This Netflix original series has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath. The series stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, followed by Sharad Kelkar, Anurag Sinha, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, and more. The series has been produced by Shital Bhatia, while Kathikuloth Praveen is the editor.

Reception of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

This series has recently been released at the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.