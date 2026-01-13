Technology News
Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran Starrer Online?

This series is a behind-the-scenes peek at the tense atmosphere in which India's lunar mission was planned over a long period of time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2026 17:41 IST
Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Space Gen: Chandrayaan is going to land soon on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.

  • Depicts India’s historic Chandrayaan lunar south pole landing
  • Focuses on resilience and success after initial failure
  • Features a strong ensemble cast portraying scientists and mission leaders
Space Gen: Chandrayaan is coming to OTT soon. One of the greatest achievements in global history was realised when India became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, at the site named Statio Shiv Shakti. This series chronicles that mission, highlighting how it ultimately succeeded after an initial setback. It is a powerful story of resilience, strength, and intelligence. Let's dive in to find out the release date and the star-studded cast.

When and Where to Watch

Space Gen: Chandrayaan is set to premiere on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. Viewers will require a paid subscription to the platform to watch it.

Trailer and Plot

This series is a behind-the-scenes peek at the tense atmosphere at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in which the mission was planned over a long period of time, showcasing the preparation that went into the successful landing. All eyes rest on the lander, Vikram, as this team starts over from where they left off in their quest for redemption. The story goes like this: after the first attempt failed with technical glitches, will they finally overcome the past and reach the surface of the moon, or will fortune once more elude them?

It is a story of perseverance amidst failure, showing just how much pressure there is with the nation's expectations on high-risk endeavors. This series is breathtaking and will definitely be a great watch for anyone.

Cast and Crew

The historical drama series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is created by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Anant Singh. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) in association with JioHotstar, the series features Shriya Saran, Nakuul Mehta, and Gopal Datt in the lead roles.

The ensemble supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi and Danish Sait, among others, in a narrative that chronicles the emotional and scientific journey of India's lunar missions.

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet as it is an upcoming series.

 

