The PS Plus Game Catalogue titles for January have leaked. This month, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members will reportedly get Resident Evil Village, just weeks ahead of the launch of Resident Evil Requiem. PS Plus Game Catalogue is also tipped to add Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, along with four other games, in January.

PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup Leaked

Noted insider Billbil-kun, who has a track record for accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware, leaked the PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for January in a Dealabs report published Tuesday. According to the leak, Game Catalogue is starting strong in 2026, with survival horror title Resident Evil Village and Ryu Ga Gotoku's RPG Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth coming to the service.

PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will also get vehicle sim Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, survival horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, adventure game The Exit 8, and racing title Art of Rally. As per the leaker, all games will be added to Game Catalogue on January 20.

Sony hasn't yet announced the slate of games joining Game Catalogue this month. According to the tipster, however, an official announcement will come on January 14.

Resident Evil Village is also confirmed to join Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The eighth main instalment in the Resident Evil franchise is being added to subscription services in the run up to the release of Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline RE game, set to launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27.

The Dealabs report also claimed that Ridge Racer, which was released on the original PlayStation, will be added to the Classics Catalogue available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members.

Earlier this month, Sony revealed the PS Plus monthly games for January, available to all PS Plus subscribers. The three free games include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.