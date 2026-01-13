Gimbap and Onigiri is a light-hearted Japanese romance drama series that has recently begun streaming on OTT platforms. Written by Lee Nawon, the series follows the life of a Korean animation student struggling to find her place in Japan. While she finds it difficult to navigate the cultural landscape, she begins to find comfort in the food prepared by a local part-time worker. As the duo connects through their shared love of food, their interactions help them overcome individual struggles and eventually spark a romance.

When and Where to Watch Gimbap and Onigiri

The series is currently streaming on Netflix, with its first episode having premiered on January 12, 2026. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays in Japanese, accompanied by English subtitles.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gimbap and Onigiri

The show centers on Park Rin (played by Kang Hye-won), a Korean animation student struggling to find a place to live in Japan while managing her demanding studies. During her house-hunting journey, she meets Taiga (played by Eiji Akaso), a part-time worker at a local food stall who prepares delicious onigiri. Rin soon finds comfort in his cooking, which creates a unique bond between her and Taiga.

Their conversations eventually blossom into a cross-cultural romance as they navigate life together through heartwarming interactions and shared experiences, with food playing a central role in deepening their connection.

Cast and Crew of Gimbap and Onigiri

The romantic drama series Gimbap and Onigiri is directed by a team led by Hirokawa Hayashida, alongside Miyuki Hatanaka and Ryota Koyama. The series stars Eiji Akaso as Hase Taiga and Kang Hye-won as Park Rin in the lead roles, with a supporting cast featuring Mitsuru Fukikoshi, Bang Eun-hee, Seo Hye-won, Moon Ji-hoo, and Mai Fukagawa.

Reception of Gimbap and Onigiri

This series has just recently landed on Netflix; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.