One Piece: Into The Grand Line is an upcoming series. Its first season arrived on August 31, 2023. It is a live adaptation of the 1997 manga series by Eiichiro Oda. Now they serve as a creative consultant for the show. It has been the most-watched show because of Manga and anime. Its third season is also coming up soon, after the second one, as it's completed now. It is a fantasy series with a lot of turns in a very riveting manner. Be ready for the Straw Hat Pirates!

When and Where to Watch

You can watch this show online on Netflix from March 10, 2026. The first season came on the same OTT on August 31, 2023.

Trailer and Plot

Something dark sails this way now with the second season! The plot takes you into the battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and assassins. After the survival of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, they enter the Grand Line. On their way, they take a detour to Loguetown, where the King of Pirates, Gol D. Roger was killed by the authorities. Luffy tries to find a way to pass through safely from there. However, the Grand Line is known for its unexpected weather, dangerous pirates and different conspiracies. What happens next is worth watching!

Cast and Crew

One Piece: Into The Grand Line has Inaki Godoy, Mackeny, Emil Rudd, Jacon Gibson and Taz Skylar in the cast. It was produced by Kaji Productions and Shueisha with Matt Owens and Steven Maeda as the creators.

Reception

The series has received many great responses from the critics and viewers for its anime and manga adaptation. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10.