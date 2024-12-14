Technology News
Sharad Kelkar's Doctors Premieres Soon on JioCinema: When to Watch it Online?

Doctors explores the lives of medical professionals, starring Sharad Kelkar, streaming on JioCinema December 27.

Updated: 14 December 2024 13:00 IST
Sharad Kelkar’s Doctors Premieres Soon on JioCinema: When to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioCinema

Doctors will begin streaming on December 27, 2024

Highlights
  • Doctors starring Sharad Kelkar premieres on JioCinema December 27
  • The series explores the challenges faced by doctors at work
  • Watch Doctors with a JioCinema Premium subscription
Sharad Kelkar, a prominent figure in Indian television and cinema, is set to star in the upcoming web series Doctors. Directed by Sahir Raza, this show explores the challenges faced by medical professionals in their demanding careers. According to reports, Doctors will begin streaming on December 27, 2024, exclusively on JioCinema. The series highlights the complexities of the medical profession, weaving together drama and suspense to provide an engaging viewing experience.

When and Where to Watch Doctors

Starting December 27, Doctors will be available on JioCinema. Subscribers to the platform's premium services can access the series. The makers have teased viewers with glimpses of the show, promising a deep dive into the lives of the staff at the fictional Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre.

Official Trailer and Plot of Doctors

The trailer introduces audiences to the high-stakes environment of a hospital, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of a dedicated team of doctors. Sharad Kelkar plays a passionate physician who motivates his colleagues through intense situations, reminding them of the life-or-death stakes in their profession. Written by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the plot delves into the mental and physical pressures faced by doctors, shedding light on how their demanding roles impact their well-being.

Cast and Crew of Doctors

The cast includes Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Viraf Patell, and Vivaan Shah in key roles. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Jio Studios, the series is directed by Sahir Raza.

 

Comments

Further reading: Sharad Kelkar, Doctors Series, JioCinema, OTT Release, Medical Drama, December 2024
Sharad Kelkar’s Doctors Premieres Soon on JioCinema: When to Watch it Online?
