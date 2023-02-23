Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga finally has a release date, with Netflix India announcing that its upcoming Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-led heist thriller film will be out March 24. The film is set 40,000 feet up the air inside a hijacked plane, with Ajay Singh — best known for 2018's Looose Control — directing the film from a script penned by Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Shiraz Ahmed (Race 3). Following the Netflix TUDUM event from September 2022, this is the first update for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga from production banner Maddock Films — timed about a month before its premiere.

The studio also dropped a poster for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which sees Yami Gautam in the role of an air hostess in distress, with a gun pointed at her head. Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal plays her lover and accomplice, on a mission to steal diamonds from the flight cargo as a means to free themselves from a debt owed to a loan shark. An act of desperation turns into a hostage situation in this drama, when a hijacker enters the scene putting everyone in danger — urging the duo to discard their initial plans to save the passengers. Sharad Kelkar (The Family Man) is also listed among the main cast, although his role isn't clear at the moment.

“It has been a thrilling, roller-coaster ride filming this pace-driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny, and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting, and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labour of love through Netflix,” director Singh said in a prepared statement. The platform previously released a 30-second teaser which offered a glimpse into Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, through visuals that showed Kaushal getting his nose broken, getting his hands on the diamonds at one point, and being seated on a chair with a remote bomb strapped to his chest.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga joins the list of Indian originals confirmed for release on Netflix this year, which includes the Anushka Sharma-led Chakda ‘Xpress and Zoya Akhtar's The Archies movie. The former is a biopic, tracing the journey of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, who led the team to new heights. The Archies, on the other hand, wrapped up filming in December and is billed as a musical drama that's set in 1960s India. Neither projects have a release window yet.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is out March 24, exclusively on Netflix.

