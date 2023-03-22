Technology News

Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms

The scrapped post-credits scene would’ve seen Shazam getting recruited by the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 13:25 IST
Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Zachary Levi in and as Shazam!

Highlights
  • Dwayne Johnson also reportedly cancelled a Shazam cameo in Black Adam
  • The report claims Johnson wanted to put himself at the centre of DCEU
  • Zachary Levi blames WB’s marketing for Shazam 2’s box office failure

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi endorsed and shared a report on Instagram, which claimed that Dwayne Johnson blocked a post-credits scene in the film. The report alleged that Johnson wanted to put himself at the centre of the DC Universe, attempting to restructure it and sabotaging other plans for the studio. The scrapped post-credits scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods would have originally seen Billy Batson getting recruited by the Justice Society of America (JSA). However, director David F. Sandberg confirmed that the scene “fell apart three days before” the team started rolling cameras.

“So, Peter Safran, who produced this movie and Peacemaker, made some calls, and thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come by on very short notice,” director Sandberg told The Hollywood Reporter, in regard to the oddly placed mid-credits scene. A report in TheWrap also alleges that Johnson, who lobbied to have a standalone entry for Black Adam, nixed a potential cameo of Levi's Shazam! in the film. The scene was instead replaced with a Henry Cavill Superman cameo, which Johnson intended to further expand into a heavyweight bout between the two. This led to Cavill's induction back into the DC Universe in October, followed by his eventual departure, as James Gunn and Safran joined the board to co-lead DC Studios. Gunn announced a massive restructuring for his vision of the DCU last month, involving a younger Superman, albeit it's not an origin story. Titled ‘Superman: Legacy,' the film is set to release on July 11, 2025, with Gunn serving as writer and director.

Those plans did not include any mention of Black Adam — effectively killing any chances for a sequel. However, Gunn will “continue exploring the most valuable ways” the character can be used in future DC multiverse chapters. While Levi's Shazam doesn't contradict future plans for DC, seeing the box office numbers from the latest DC film's opening weekend, things remain uncertain. Shazam 2 has grossed merely $65.5 million (about Rs. 541 crore) at the global box office, whilst gaining a 51 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Sandberg said earlier this week that he was “done with superheroes for now” and was eager to return to his horror roots. The filmmaker did note, however, that if enough people watched Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theatres, there is a chance that the character would prevail in the new DCU.

Meanwhile, star Levi has pinned Shazam 2's box office disappointment on Warner Bros.' marketing campaign. “...I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame,” he responded to a fan on Twitter. The first Shazam! movie not only grossed $366 million (about Rs. 3,025 crore) at the global box office, but was also loved by critics and audiences alike. Going by Rotten Tomatoes — which director Sandberg seems to prefer — the 2017 film scored a 90 percent critics score and 82 percent from the general audience.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, Shazam 2 is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

  • Release Date 17 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona
  • Director
    David F. Sandberg
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, Geoff Johns
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: shazam, shazam 2, shazam fury of the gods, zachary levi, dwayne johnson, shazam 2 post credits, shazam cameo, black adam, dc comics, warner bros, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser

Related Stories

Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  5. Microsoft's 'Bing Image Creator' Powered by OpenAI's DALL-E Is Here
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  7. Oppo's Enco Free 3 Use Drivers Made From Bamboo Fiber: All Details
  8. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam 2 Post-Credits Scene, Zachary Levi Confirms
  9. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
  10. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details
  2. Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
  5. Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia
  6. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
  7. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.