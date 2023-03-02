Keanu Reeves is back in black with a vengeance, in John Wick: Chapter 4, as the titular hitman prepares to wage war against the High Table organisation, in a globe-trotting odyssey that puts him at odds with a mysterious new adversary. Clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes, this new chapter is the longest in the series and is slated to release March 24 in theatres worldwide. Before that, check out Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, Creed III, in which he reprises his role as the boxing champion Adonis Creed, thriving in both his career and family life. When an old friend from the past resurfaces, things are put into disarray. Creed III hits theatres on March 3.

Coming to the Bollywood side, we first have the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy that charts a battle of wits between the unlikely pair. Luv Ranjan — best known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama — directs the movie, which is set to drop March 8 in cinemas. Later in the month, fasten your seatbelts for an airborne heist orchestrated by Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, in Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Things go awry when a hijacker enters the scene of the heist and putting passengers in peril, causing a change of plans. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be available for streaming March 24 on the platform.

Zachary Levi puts on his spandex suit yet again in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with new threats in the form of the daughters of Atlas coming forth. It also serves as one of the projects to potentially be reset in the wake of James Gunn's new DC Universe saga, Gods and Monsters. Perhaps there are some hints for the next era in the movie? Find out on March 17, as the Shazam sequel hits theatres worldwide.

As you can see, the month of March is a bit tame on the OTT front, with Apple TV+'s Tetris being the only other major release — dramatising the real-life efforts to secure intellectual property rights to the titular video game. We've also got the Idris Elba-led Luther: The Fallen Sun, a continuation of his British language TV series, that sees him breaking out of prison to track down a billionaire serial killer, played by Andy Serkis. It drops March 10 on Netflix — not listed below. Also, feel free to browse through our Entertainment hub to keep track of any other releases that might interest you.

All the Movies and Shows Releasing on Netflix in March

For your convenience, we have curated the biggest March 2023 releases coming to theatres, Netflix, and Apple TV+, which you can check out below:

Creed III

When: March 3

Where: Cinemas

Professional boxer Adonis Creed (Jordan) is living his best life when a ghost from the past comes knocking at his door. His childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors), who has just resurfaced after serving a lengthy prison sentence, wants a shot back inside the ring to live a life that could have been his. It is implied that when the 'brothers' got into trouble with the law, Damian took the fall and was forced to serve 18 years behind the bars, while Creed rose to the top and tasted glory. The former is more aggressive now and on a mission to reclaim it all, building up to a personal, dramatic fight between the two.

Creed 3 marks Jordan's directorial debut, in which he claims to have drawn inspiration from shōnen anime such as Naruto and Hajime no Ippo, to construct some iconic moments. Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) returns to play Bianca Taylor, Creed's partner and moral support in his fight against Damian. As the ninth instalment in the larger Rocky franchise, Creed III would be the first to not include Sylvester Stallone in it, though he's briefly mentioned in the trailer.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

When: March 8

Where: Cinemas

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor come together on screen for the first time in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a rom-com that tackles modern relationships through the eyes of two cunning personalities. As the title implies, Ranbir identifies as a deceitful ‘player' when it comes to relationships, who finds it incredibly easy to get into one but considers breaking up to be difficult. Things take an interesting turn when a lying woman (Shraddha) with similar ideals crosses his path, serving as a worthy opponent to test and gain each other's affection.

While Ranbir's character freefalls down a path of love, Shraddha's is hellbent on making him appear as the bad guy, fuelling doubts within his family's minds, before eventually ending the relationship as a sign of victory. The film also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia (Tenet), and Hasleen Kaur (Mili). Filming on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar began in January 2021, but got shrouded in tragedy last year when a fire reportedly broke out on set, leading to the death of a crew member.

65

When: March 10

Where: Cinemas

A fatal asteroid hit causes space voyager Mills (Adam Driver) to crash-land onto an unknown star, containing breathable air and water, with the environment emulating the sense of planet Earth. Teaming up with a mysterious child Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) found in a capsule, he soon uncovers that he's stuck on a prehistoric version of Earth, brimming with forces not-so-alien. Marking their routes on trees the old-fashioned way, the duo must make it through hordes of dinosaurs, blazing hot geysers, and uncharted terrain to reach an escape pod, while saving up on their futuristic resources.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who rose to prominence with 2018's A Quiet Place have written and directed 65, with the title signifying the number of years Mills has inadvertently travelled back in time — 65 million. While the recent Jurassic World films left a mark on the box office, 65 promises to be an interesting take on the genre, taking a more horror-based approach along with relying on stealth, which the filmmakers have shown to have a knack for. Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) joins them in producing the film.

Scream VI

When: March 10

Where: Cinemas

Campy slasher horror returns this month with Scream VI, as our survivors from the Ghostface killings have left Woodsboro behind to start a new chapter in New York City. Unfortunately, trouble still follows our leads — Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) — like a curse you can't get rid off. The Ghostface continues to prowl them around in the bustling streets, killing innocents in bodegas, and blending in subways amidst the Halloween season.

Courtney Cox returns to play one of the key survivors in the Scream franchise, introducing our leads to a shrine dedicated to the several Ghostface killers she bested in the past. Hayden Panettiere also reprises her role as Kirby Reed, after having survived the murders in Scream 4, and now aims to assist the new generation. The creative team stays the same as well, with duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct. Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Samara Weaving (Babylon), and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water) are new joinees to the cast.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

When: March 17

Where: Cinemas

Billy Batson (Asher Angel/ Zachary Levy) and his foster siblings team up once again when a new threat emerges, in the form of the daughters of Atlas — played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler — who threaten to wreak havoc on the city. Hespera, the oldest ill-minded daughter, has planted a godly seed whose branches are growing out rapidly, destroying everything in its path. The sisters are after our hero's powers, which they believe aren't worthy of possession. Yes, it's a pretty generic plot. At some point, the disabled foster brother Frederick Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) is taken away as a hostage, causing Shazam! to reconsider his options, and perhaps surrender his powers for the fate of the world.

Expect unicorns, a dragon named Khaleesi, and several other mythical creatures in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which director David F. Sandberg claims has a future in the upcoming Gunn's DC Universe, provided people show interest in it. Returning cast members include Adam Brody as the adult superhero version of Freeman, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, and Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield/ Mary Marvel.

Since the sequel is set a few years after the first film, Mary has grown up and no longer shows signs of ageing when turning into her superhero form. They will look the same with changes in makeup effects.

Watch the Trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set a few years after the first film

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

John Wick: Chapter 4

When: March 24

Where: Cinemas

Having been betrayed by the High Table in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, our titular hitman (Reeves) has now joined hands with The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), to venture on a globe-trotting quest for revenge, and possibly earn his freedom. Standing in his path is a new formidable enemy Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a high-ranking member of the council who agrees to a single combat, where only one of them can survive. John Wick: Chapter 4 aims to double down on its set pieces, be it hand-to-hand combat, blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) slashing down incoming hordes with his katana, or Wick himself speeding down the roads in what's described as ‘car-fu' action.

It is also implied that John Wick 4 will dig deep into our assassin's parentage, revealed in the trailer to be former members of the High Table. Expect him to befriend a new dog, too! Chad Stahelski is back to direct the newest instalment, although creator Derek Kolstad is no longer involved with the upcoming movies. Rounding out the cast for John Wick 4 are Ian McShane as the crime lord and backstabber Winston, Lance Reddick as the Continental Hotel concierge Charon, Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train) as an old friend Shimazu, and musician-turned-actress Rina Sawayama as the feisty assassin Akira.

Watch the Trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, Releasing March 24

It is implied that John Wick: Chapter 4 will dig into the titular hitman's parentage

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

When: March 24

Where: Netflix

Following a teaser reveal at its TUDUM event last year, Netflix pretty much went radio-silent on Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga until recently. In it, Yami Gautam (Lost) plays a flight attendant Neha, who teams up with her businessman beau Ankit (Sunny Kaushal) to conduct a heist 40,000 feet up in the air, in the hopes of stealing diamonds to pay off a loan shark. This act of desperation turns into a hostage situation when the plane gets hijacked, causing our leads to reconsider their plans and focus on saving the passengers.

Amidst the following scuffle with the hijackers, Ankit seriously injures his nose and gets strapped to a chair with a remote-controlled bomb attached to his chest, although there is more to this than it appears. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is directed by Ajay Singh, who came into the limelight with 2018's Looose Control, from a script co-written by Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Shiraz Ahmed (Race 3). Sharad Kelkar (Operation Romeo) is also part of the cast, albeit in an undisclosed role.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Teaser Revealed at Netflix India TUDUM 2022

Yami Gautam in a still from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

When: March 31

Where: Cinemas

Prepare to be whisked away on a fantasy adventure led by the cowardly yet charming bard Edgin (Chris Pine), on a mission to retrieve an ancient, magical horn, that has unleashed a form of evil into the world. Joining him on the crusade are Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez) adept at brutish combat, Doric the shapeshifter (Sophia Lillis), Simon (Justice Smith) the unpredictable sorcerer, and a serious Paladin Xenk (Regé-Jean Page). The path ahead is teeming with dragons, gelatinous cubes, mimic chests, and an army of the undead, who pose problems reminiscent of the original tabletop role-playing game.

The way these chaotic events unfurl is similar to an unlucky player rolling multiple 1s on the dice. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' writer-director duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have promised tons of easter eggs to look out for, whilst striking the right balance in terms of comedy, lore, and dramatic payoffs. Hugh Grant, who plays the cunning Rogue Forge Fitzwilliam, previously described the film to bear a 'Monty Python sensibility' in terms of humour. It also seems the ultimate nerd property is being turned into a franchise at Paramount Pictures, which explains the subtitle.

Watch the Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, and Justice Smith in Dungeons & Dragons

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Murder Mystery 2

When: March 31

Where: Netflix

Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) and Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) are struggling to get their private detective agency off the ground, when they get a call from their close friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), inviting them to his grand Indian wedding. However, the Spitzes soon find themselves amidst an international scandal when the bridegroom gets kidnapped, pivoting their trip to Paris, where the abductor has demanded $50 million as ransom. Enter, Mark Strong as an SAS mercenary, who leads an investigation into the kidnapping, whilst forming an alliance with the clumsy detective couple, whose reputation precedes them.

Carrying a suitcase of money, the Spitzes get into some sticky situations, as they fight off some masked goons, grapple onto the Eiffel Tower, and blow up a car. Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer) directs the summer blockbuster that is Murder Mystery 2, enlisting a cast featuring Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), and returning star John Kani as the one-eyed Colonel Ulenga.

Tetris

When: March 31

Where: Apple TV+

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) stars in this dramatised depiction of the real-life efforts of Dutch entrepreneur Henk Rogers to earn the intellectual property rights to the Tetris video game. Serving as an espionage tale of sorts, Tetris sees our businessman joining forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov) to make the game a global sensation — even promising Nintendo the rights so they can sell it as a launch title on the Game Boy. Things take a dark turn when Rogers learns that as per Communist law, the game was a Soviet Union property, sparking a direct negotiation with its leaders.

While the businessman was an expert at smooth-talking publishers, he faces trouble trying to do the same with stone-faced government officials — worsened by the language barrier, which they fortunately find amusing. However, both Roger and his family are under heavy observation from the Communist Party — at one point, getting beat up by some goons and experiencing a deadly car chase sequence, which in the trailer, was presented in a retro-gamey, pixelated format. Hopefully, such stylistic choices carry over to the full release.

Tetris also stars Ayane Nagabuchi as Roger's wife Akemi, Roger Allam (Speed Racer) as suspected spy Robert Maxwell, Anthony Boyle (Patrick Melrose) as his businessman son Kevin Maxwell, Toby Jones (The Wonder) as Andromeda Software's Robert Stein, and Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi, third president of Nintendo.

Watch the Trailer for Apple TV+'s Tetris

Taron Egerton and Nikita Yefremov in a still from Tetris

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Other releases in March

March has two more notable Bollywood releases on the way. In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, an immigrant mother (Rani Mukerji) who fights back against the Norwegian foster care system to win back custody over her children. The film releases March 17 in theatres. Follow that up with another family reunion film, Bholaa, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi (2019). In it, Ajay Devgn plays a recently released prisoner, who on the path of meeting his estranged daughter, gets wound up in another police case. Devgn himself directs Bholaa, which is slated to release March 30 in cinemas.

Then there's an animated movie from Netflix, which follows an orphaned boy's quest to reunite with his lost sister, as he performs three seemingly impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant. The Magician's Elephant drops March 17 on the platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.