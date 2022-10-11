Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has promised that he will “absolutely” fight Superman at some point in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, The Rock has teased his next superhero heavyweight bout, saying, “That is the whole point of this, man.” Fans have long speculated about a battle between the two titans, with Johnson claiming that Black Adam will usher in a new DC Universe era, where fan feedback will be prioritised. Black Adam is set to release in theatres on October 20, in English, Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil.

Johnson has been attached to the Black Adam project for over a decade now, where at one point, he was slated to appear in David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Plans were then changed in January 2017, with Deadline reporting that before we get to see the two heroes clash, Black Adam will get an origin story. The movie was initially planned for a 2021 release but was further delayed, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two years ago, the world had no idea who he [Black Adam] was,” Johnson continued in the interview. “Introducing the [Justice Society of America], introducing that new era of the DC universe. But also what I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,' is listening to the fans.” His intention with this movie is to fully flesh out Black Adam's storyline, suggesting the much-requested face-off against Superman. “[The] whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out,” he concluded.

In a separate interview with Jake's Tales, Johnson spoke about his love for Superman, claiming that he even has a vision for the much-hyped bout. “I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks like, what that scene looks like, what the film looks like, what the next three films look like.” Now, whether or not those subsequent movies come to fruition, Johnson stresses the importance of fan feedback, as those remarks guided him throughout his professional wrestling career — aiming to recreate a similar effect in Hollywood. One that will set up a fight with Superman.

Fans have been looking forward to seeing Henry Cavill's return as Superman, with Deadline claiming a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, this year. Unfortunately, nothing came out of it.

In a new series of rumours, following Black Adam test screenings, a Twitter user claims that Cavill is seen during a post-credit scene. It is suggested that you take this leak with a heavy grain of salt. Big superhero movies drive a lot of interest, so things can easily be made up. Studios themselves get in on the act too, what with Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirming that Marvel Studios deliberately leaks misinformation to trick their fans.

Black Adam releases in cinemas worldwide on October 20. In India, the DC film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

