Technology News
loading

Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman in DC Universe, Dwayne Johnson Says

The Rock even has a vision for the fight scene laid out in his mind.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 14:03 IST
Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman in DC Universe, Dwayne Johnson Says

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Black Adam releases October 20, in theatres

Highlights
  • Johnson has been attached to the Black Adam project for over a decade
  • Marks his second collaboration with director Jaume Collet-Serra
  • In India, Black Adam releases in English, Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has promised that he will “absolutely” fight Superman at some point in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, The Rock has teased his next superhero heavyweight bout, saying, “That is the whole point of this, man.” Fans have long speculated about a battle between the two titans, with Johnson claiming that Black Adam will usher in a new DC Universe era, where fan feedback will be prioritised. Black Adam is set to release in theatres on October 20, in English, Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil.

Johnson has been attached to the Black Adam project for over a decade now, where at one point, he was slated to appear in David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Plans were then changed in January 2017, with Deadline reporting that before we get to see the two heroes clash, Black Adam will get an origin story. The movie was initially planned for a 2021 release but was further delayed, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two years ago, the world had no idea who he [Black Adam] was,” Johnson continued in the interview. “Introducing the [Justice Society of America], introducing that new era of the DC universe. But also what I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,' is listening to the fans.” His intention with this movie is to fully flesh out Black Adam's storyline, suggesting the much-requested face-off against Superman. “[The] whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out,” he concluded.

In a separate interview with Jake's Tales, Johnson spoke about his love for Superman, claiming that he even has a vision for the much-hyped bout. “I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks like, what that scene looks like, what the film looks like, what the next three films look like.” Now, whether or not those subsequent movies come to fruition, Johnson stresses the importance of fan feedback, as those remarks guided him throughout his professional wrestling career — aiming to recreate a similar effect in Hollywood. One that will set up a fight with Superman.

Fans have been looking forward to seeing Henry Cavill's return as Superman, with Deadline claiming a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, this year. Unfortunately, nothing came out of it.

In a new series of rumours, following Black Adam test screenings, a Twitter user claims that Cavill is seen during a post-credit scene. It is suggested that you take this leak with a heavy grain of salt. Big superhero movies drive a lot of interest, so things can easily be made up. Studios themselves get in on the act too, what with Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirming that Marvel Studios deliberately leaks misinformation to trick their fans.

Black Adam releases in cinemas worldwide on October 20. In India, the DC film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Adam

Black Adam

  • Release Date 20 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
  • Director
    Jaume Collet-Serra
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black adam vs superman, black adam superman fight, black adam post credits scene, dwayne johnson, dc extended universe, dceu, dc films, dc comics, warner bros, hollywood, Black Adam, superman
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, PC Accessories
G20 Members to Review Anti-Evasion Crypto Tax Framework Drafted by OECD
Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman in DC Universe, Dwayne Johnson Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.