Dwayne Johnson Spoils Black Adam, Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene

The ‘whole point’ of Black Adam is to set up a fight against Superman.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 12:40 IST
Dwayne Johnson Spoils Black Adam, Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Black Adam releases October 20, in theatres

  • Dwayne Johnson welcomed Superman back to the franchise
  • In India, Black Adam releases in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil
  • Black Adam marks The Rock’s foray into the superhero genre

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is spoiling his own movie, ahead of its release next week. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, The Rock confirmed that the highly-requested heavyweight bout between him and Superman will be set up, in the upcoming DC Comics film. Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the Zack Snyder trilogy, is returning to the franchise, and will possibly make an appearance in Black Adam. Black Adam is set to release in theatres on October 20, in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

“We've established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, where's the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?” Johnson tells ET, during the New York premiere. “We've all been fighting for this moment. So I will say this: Welcome home.” This is in regard to Cavill's appearance in the film, who was sidelined after 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League. As for Cavill's return to the larger DC Universe, neither Warner Bros. nor the actor himself has disclosed any information.

Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October

As often happens with superhero films, the post-credits scene from Black Adam was reportedly leaked online, with Cavill's Superman stepping out of a smoke cloud and confronting Black Adam. “It's been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous,” the former says, teasing a clash between the titans, in a future entry. Warner Bros. has been on the hunt, issuing copyright takedowns to have the footage pulled from across Twitter and TikTok. A spokesperson for the latter confirmed the claims to Variety.

As evidenced by an earlier report, Johnson has been super vocal about wanting to bring Black Adam and Superman together, onto the silver screen — stating that's the “whole point” of the film. Johnson has spent the last 15 years, trying to introduce Black Adam to the mainstream media, even once securing an appearance on David F. Sandberg's 2019 film, Shazam!. Plans were later changed, with the antihero receiving a solo origin story slated for 2021, which saw further delay, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Adam heralds a new era of power in the DC Universe, introducing five new superheroes to the franchise. Besides Johnson's Teth/ Black Adam, we have the Justice Society of America (JSA), roping in Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will also make an appearance as Amanda Waller, commanding officer for the expendable field team Task Force X.

Black Adam releases in cinemas worldwide on October 20. In India, the DC Comics movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
