Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table is an upcoming Japanese anime survival mystery series that is now set to land on digital screens. The show follows a seventeen-year-old pro player, who enters a high-stakes competition, where the games are not only deadly, but packed with intense challenges, only to cover her family's debt. What unfolds next is a survival horror that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. She must combat challenges and navigate her way to create a winning spree.

When and Where to Watch Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

The English version of this show is set to begin streaming on January 12, 2026, exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers, however, must have a subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

This show revolves around Yuki, a 17-year-old professional player, who enters a high-stakes, deadly game, where she finds herself awakened in a mansion with five other girls.

Dressed as maids, the set of girls, led by Yuki, then take on the maze and begin facing the challenges to get through. Yuki further trains Tamano with the required skills and equally seeks guidance from a blind yet professional player, Rinrin, to polish her skills. The game advances with deadly sword games, and more, while Yuki implements her skills to fight for survival. She must combat the opponents and strive for 99 consecutive wins, only to earn the winning prize and free her family from the debt. The sequences are chilling and filled with horror and action.

Cast and Crew of Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

Created by Necometal and Yushi Ukai, this survival thriller stars the voices of Suzie Yeung, Brianna Knickerbocker, Kayli Mills, Morgan Berry, and more. Noriyoshi Konuma has delivered the music composition, while Eric P. Sherman is the producer.

Reception of Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

This series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.