Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film

Heer Express is a light-hearted romance drama film that revolves around an ambitious girl chasing her dreams in a new country. Streaming now, only on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2026 22:30 IST
Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Heer Express is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Heer Express is a romance comedy film
  • It explores themes of women's empowerment, romance, and drama
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Heer Express is a 2025 romance comedy film that has now made its way to the digital screens. The film follows a young, ambitious girl with a strong interest in pursuing a career in the culinary arts. However, her life takes a turn when she loses her mother, and only then, she embark on a journey to the United Kingdom, only to ditch the cultural hurdles and find her identity. The sequences are a perfect blend of drama, comedy, and romance.

When and Where to Watch Heer Express

The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heer Express

This film revolves around Heer Walia (Played by Divita Juneja), a dedicated and ambitious girl who dreams of developing a career in the culinary field. However, her feelings are kept confined due to the conservative society's expectations. Her life, then, turns upside down she she loses her mother. That's when the situation demands her to move to the UK and take a step forward to creating her career. As she navigates her new life, she must balance her dreams and family pressure together. Also, she must discover herself, and face challenges adapting to the new country. The film is entertaining and very light-hearted.

Cast and Crew of Heer Express

Directed by Umesh Shukla and Sunil Kumar, the film stars Divita Juneja in the lead role, supported by prominent stars like Ashutosh Rana, Prit Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Tanishk Bagchi, while the story has been written by Sanjay Grover.

Reception of Heer Express

The film was theatrically released on September 12th, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10.

 

Heer Express, Romance Drama, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film
