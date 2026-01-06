Technology News
The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Rip is a gritty Netflix action-thriller about Miami cops whose unity shatters after they uncover millions in hidden cash.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2026 23:00 IST
The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Rip: Netflix crime-action thriller, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, hidden cash chaos

Highlights
  • Action-packed Miami crime thriller written and directed by Joe Carnahan
  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite as part of a talented ensemble cast
  • Massive cash discovery sparks suspicion, investigation, tension, and brok
The Rip is an upcoming movie based on the action genre. It has been written and directed by Joe Carnahan. Also Joe Carnahan created the story with Michael McGraw. It contains a lot of action in it, with emotional drama. The movie is about a Miami cops group that discovers stacks of cash in millions. This leads to distrust as the outsiders get to know about this information. They get inquired about this. Carnahan tells that The Rip is a personal experience of one of his friends, both as a father and head of the tactical narcotics.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Rip online on the only OTT platform, Netflix from January 16, 2026. The duration of the movie is 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Trailer and Plot

The Miami Cops team chases down the tips in the hope of catching the major drug operation. The twist starts when millions of dollars stacked are found by them in search of the murder mystery of a person. Their authenticity is being questioned after that and they are put under scrutiny. The pressure that dwells inside because of the investigation breaks them and it loses their trust with each other. They get mysterious phone calls and get a warning that they have very little time.

Cast and Crew

The movie features Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Nestor Carbonell, Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor and Lina Esco. It has been helmed by Joe Carnahan. Netflix has all the rights to distribute The Rip.

Reception

The Rip is actually quite an anticipated movie that drives the attention of the viewers before its digital release. It doesn't have an IMDb rating as its new, however it has a popularity index of 124.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
