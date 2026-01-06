Technology News
Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure is a Netflix documentary that explores the making of Stranger Things 5, capturing the emotional journey behind the show’s final season.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2026 22:40 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres January 12, 2026, on Netflix.

Highlights
  • Behind-the-scenes documentary on Stranger Things 5
  • Directed by Martina Radwan
  • Features emotional moments from the final table read
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. An emotional, creative, and human story of what it was really like to make the final season of Stranger Things. Season 5 wraps up the on-screen side of things, but the documentary focuses more on life off camera, from tearful table readings to the weight of concluding one of Netflix's most iconic shows ever, and a nod to those who spent nearly a decade building Hawkins across the globe.

When and Where to Watch One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres January 12, 2026, everywhere, exclusively on Netflix.

Trailer of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

The trailer sounds emotional with a final table read, the Duffer brothers' pain ending the series, the cast in tears, early Season 1 footage, and a personal journey.

Cast and Crew of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Directed by Martina Radwan and choreographed by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 5 stars a cast who filmed for a full year on location (it takes place in the fall of 1987) as Hawkins confronts Rifts, Vecna's departure, quarantine, and the ultimate battle.

Reception of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Though not officially premiered, One Last Adventure has already ignited quite a bit of buzz on social media. The IMDb score is currently pending and will be updated after release.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

