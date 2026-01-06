Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. An emotional, creative, and human story of what it was really like to make the final season of Stranger Things. Season 5 wraps up the on-screen side of things, but the documentary focuses more on life off camera, from tearful table readings to the weight of concluding one of Netflix's most iconic shows ever, and a nod to those who spent nearly a decade building Hawkins across the globe.

When and Where to Watch One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres January 12, 2026, everywhere, exclusively on Netflix.

Trailer of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

The trailer sounds emotional with a final table read, the Duffer brothers' pain ending the series, the cast in tears, early Season 1 footage, and a personal journey.

Cast and Crew of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Directed by Martina Radwan and choreographed by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 5 stars a cast who filmed for a full year on location (it takes place in the fall of 1987) as Hawkins confronts Rifts, Vecna's departure, quarantine, and the ultimate battle.

Reception of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Though not officially premiered, One Last Adventure has already ignited quite a bit of buzz on social media. The IMDb score is currently pending and will be updated after release.