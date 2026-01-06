Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure is a Netflix documentary that explores the making of Stranger Things 5, capturing the emotional journey behind the show’s final season.
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. An emotional, creative, and human story of what it was really like to make the final season of Stranger Things. Season 5 wraps up the on-screen side of things, but the documentary focuses more on life off camera, from tearful table readings to the weight of concluding one of Netflix's most iconic shows ever, and a nod to those who spent nearly a decade building Hawkins across the globe.
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres January 12, 2026, everywhere, exclusively on Netflix.
The trailer sounds emotional with a final table read, the Duffer brothers' pain ending the series, the cast in tears, early Season 1 footage, and a personal journey.
Directed by Martina Radwan and choreographed by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things 5 stars a cast who filmed for a full year on location (it takes place in the fall of 1987) as Hawkins confronts Rifts, Vecna's departure, quarantine, and the ultimate battle.
Though not officially premiered, One Last Adventure has already ignited quite a bit of buzz on social media. The IMDb score is currently pending and will be updated after release.
