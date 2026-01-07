Technology News
CES 2026: Lenovo Legion 7a Unveiled Alongside New Legion 5i, Legion 5a and LOQ Series Models

Lenovo Legion 7a is equipped with a 16-inch OLED display and up to 64GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 14:57 IST
CES 2026: Lenovo Legion 7a Unveiled Alongside New Legion 5i, Legion 5a and LOQ Series Models

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 7a (pictured) features a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 5 series features up to 15.3-inch WQXGA panels
  • Legion 7a packs up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM
  • Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 have Hyperchamber Cooling technology
Lenovo has launched its latest Legion and LOQ series laptops at CES 2026. The new range includes the Legion 7a series, Legion 5i series, Legion 5a series, alongside the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 models. The Legion 7a features AMD's latest Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-Series graphics. The Legion 5a can be configured either with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series or Ryzen 200 Series processors. The new Legion lineup is expected to be available for purchase starting in April 2026.

Lenovo Legion 7a, Legion 5 Series, LOQ Series Price, Availability

The Legion 7a (16", 11) will start at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,79,000), while the Legion 5i (15", 11) will begin at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,39,000). The Legion 5a (15, 11) with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor is estimated to start at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,34,000), and the variants with the AMD Ryzen 200 Series processor will start at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000).

The price of the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 will begin from $1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,03,300). All these models will be available from April this year. Meanwhile, the Lenovo LOQ 15IPH11 will be available only in select markets.

Lenovo Legion 7a Specifications

The Legion 7a (16”, 11), designed for gamers and streamers, is claimed to be 10 percent lighter and up to 5 percent thinner than its predecessor. This Windows 11 Copilot+ PC supports up to a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 240Hz refresh rate. It can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs.

The Legion 7a (16”, 11) packs up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB M.2 2242 PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage. It has a built-in 5-megapixel Webcam with IR, Windows Hello support and e-shutter. The laptops offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options. It includes Lenovo AI Engine+ and houses an 84Wh battery that can be charged through a 245W adapter.

Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 5a Specifications

The latest Lenovo Legion 5 series is designed for gaming, content creation, streaming, and productivity. The series includes the Legion 5a (15", 11) and Legion 5i (15", 11) models. The former come with AMD Ryzen AI 400 series or Ryzen 200 series processors, while the Legion 5i (15", 11) comes with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

All models feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs and Lenovo AI Engine+ for enhanced AI performance. They feature Lenovo's proprietary PureSight OLED display. They have Legion Coldfront: Hyper cooling setup.

The latest Legion 5 series is Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs, and they feature up to 15.3-inch WQXGA panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio. They carry an 80Wh battery.

Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and Lenovo LOQ 15IPH11 Specifications

The Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 and LOQ 15IPH11 gaming laptops run on either AMD Ryzen 200 Series processors or Intel Core Ultra processors. Both models are equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-Series Laptop GPUs. They feature Hyperchamber Cooling technology for thermal management. Each laptop is available with up to a 15.3-inch WQXGA display, according to the company. 

Lenovo Legion 7a Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7a Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo, CES 2026, CES, Lenovo Legion 7a, Lenovo Legion 5a, Lenovo Legion 5i, Lenovo LOQ Series, Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
