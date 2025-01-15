Technology News
Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s action-comedy Jack releasing worldwide on April 10, 2025, with Bhaskar directing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 13:45 IST
Jack OTT Release

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jack to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025

Highlights
  • Siddu Jonnalagadda stars in Jack releasing April 10, 2025
  • Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack promises a fresh genre
  • Prakash Raj, Vaishnavi Chaitanya join the star cast in Jack
The highly anticipated film Jack, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the titular role, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10th, 2025. Produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, known for delivering commercial hits. The shoot is nearing completion, and the makers have unveiled a striking New Year poster, capturing the attention of moviegoers and raising expectations.

When and Where to Watch Jack

The action-comedy Jack will be available to audiences globally in cinemas on April 10th, 2025. Post its theatrical release, Jack will be available for audiences to watch on Netflix. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The exact date of the OTT release is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jack

While the official trailer is yet to be released, the first-look poster showcases Siddu Jonnalagadda in a stylish and understated avatar. The tagline, "Konchem Crack," hints at a film filled with quirky humour and entertaining twists. The narrative promises a unique exploration of a genre that blends comedy and action, appealing to a broad audience.

Cast and Crew of Jack

The film features Siddu Jonnalagadda alongside Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Supporting roles are played by acclaimed actors Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji, adding depth to the cast. Achu Rajamani, noted for creating memorable soundtracks, has composed the music, further heightening anticipation. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack is described as a refreshing take on storytelling, with the promise of laughter and high-energy sequences.

 

Comments

Further reading: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Jack, Bommarillu Bhaskar, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj, 2025 movie release, action-comedy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
