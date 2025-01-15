Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release

The highly anticipated film Jack, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the titular role, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10th, 2025. Produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, known for delivering commercial hits. The shoot is nearing completion, and the makers have unveiled a striking New Year poster, capturing the attention of moviegoers and raising expectations.

When and Where to Watch Jack

The action-comedy Jack will be available to audiences globally in cinemas on April 10th, 2025. Post its theatrical release, Jack will be available for audiences to watch on Netflix. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The exact date of the OTT release is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jack

While the official trailer is yet to be released, the first-look poster showcases Siddu Jonnalagadda in a stylish and understated avatar. The tagline, "Konchem Crack," hints at a film filled with quirky humour and entertaining twists. The narrative promises a unique exploration of a genre that blends comedy and action, appealing to a broad audience.

Cast and Crew of Jack

The film features Siddu Jonnalagadda alongside Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Supporting roles are played by acclaimed actors Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji, adding depth to the cast. Achu Rajamani, noted for creating memorable soundtracks, has composed the music, further heightening anticipation. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack is described as a refreshing take on storytelling, with the promise of laughter and high-energy sequences.