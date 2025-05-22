Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Technology News
Sneaky Links drops May 21 on Netflix. Six singles face past hookups and feelings in a bold, emotional, and drama-filled dating experiment

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 May 2025 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Highlights
  • Sneaky Lines premieres May 21, 2025,on Netflix with a cast of bold single
  • Set in Arizona’s Hotel Adeline, the show explores hookup culture and love
  • Hosted by Chloe Veitch and Spicy Mari, with surprise twists ahead
Sneaky Links is a new series that features six members who live together in a motel. Unlike shows like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, and Temptation Island, which focused on relationship tests, this series will offer a more grounded version. With the title Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, it builds on a dating practice with singles, their secrets and no-strings-attached hookups. The show is directed by Felicia Rivers and is shot in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Hotel Adeline, a boutique hotel. There is a lot of fun and entertainment waiting for you with this show.

When and Where to Watch Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is premiering on the OTT platform, Netflix, on May 21, 2025. Viewers can see the dynamics of connection through this casual dating show.

Trailer and Plot of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

The show is about six people who hide out in a boutique hotel in Scottsdale and live together. They are allowed to date each other physically and create bonds. They look for love but discover their past situationships also create a twist for them. The show puts a reality check on their compatibility and pushes them to think of the real commitment over their casual encounters.

When the members arrive at Sneaky Links Motel, they are not aware that their hookup partner will be at the next door, and they are forced to decide whether their casual fling is their soulmate or not, if they are actually looking for one.

Cast and Crew of Sneaky Lines

The show will be hosted by Spicy Mari, a dating coach, and Chloe Veitch. The contestants are Angelique, Nicole Serrano, Nicole Vinson, Avery Wadbrook, Brandon Limeres, Colt Fason, Kyle Baptiste, Jacie Allain, Justin Briggs, Logan Ventura, Manny Garcia, Samira Valentina, Travis Arenas, Zoe Martin, Kelsey Tomlin, Lulu Williams, Corinthian Lyles, and David Kartozia. The show has been directed by Anthony Gonzales.

Reception and Anticipation

This unique concept show with an IMDb rating of 6.4, is awaited by the audience, and there is a buzz about it on social media. Through this show, viewers are looking to discover various perspectives of relationships, casual dating and emotions.

 

