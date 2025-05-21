Retro OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Technology News
Retro is a Tamil action-romance drama movie that follows the life of a gangster who has taken a vow to lead a peaceful life with his wife.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 May 2025 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Retro might release on Netflix on this date.

  • Retro is a Tamil Action-Romance film starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde
  • The film has robust action, romance, betrayal, and struggle
  • Streaming starts from June 5th, 202,5, on Netflix in multiple languages
Retro is a Tamil Romance Action drama that has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is a blend of star performers, including Suirya and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is highly entertaining, with a perfect treat for the viewers. Retro guarantees action, romance, struggle, and betrayal. The plot follows a gangster taking a vow to leave behind his past and move on with a peaceful life. The movie is reported to be available on the popular OTT platform soon. 

When and Where to Watch Retro

As per multiple reports, Retro might release on Netflix on June 5, 2025. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this film. The movie is also reported to be available in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Retro

The plot of the film, Retro, revolves around the life of a gangster, Paarim, portrayed by Suriya, who has decided to leave his violent past behind. Paarim has been raised by a gangster himself and is an orphan. As he becomes an adult, he gets reunited with his long-lost love, Rukmini (Pooja Hegde). Now that he has taken a vow to his wife that he will leave the violence and lead a peaceful life, he is entangled in a face-off between his past and the vow.

Cast and Crew of Retro

Retro is packed with an outstanding starcast, including Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, supported by Jayaram, Joju George, Prashanth, Sujith Shankar, and Amrin Abubakker. The film has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, while Shafique Mohd. Ali is the editor of the film. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the cinematography has been delivered by Shreeyas Krishna.

Reception of Retro

Released theatrically on May 1st, 2025, Retro did an outstanding job at the box office. It received overwhelming responses from both critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.

 

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, OTTRelease, Netflix, Tamil, Retro, Romance, Action
