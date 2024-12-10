Technology News
English Edition

Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed

Solo Leveling ReAwakening is set for OTT release in January 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:48 IST
Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

Solo Leveling – ReAwakening will stream on Crunchyroll starting January 2025.

Highlights
  • Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT release confirmed for January 2025.
  • Streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, not on Netflix or Hulu.
  • Limited theatrical release began on December 6, 2024.
Advertisement

The much-awaited fantasy anime film, Solo Leveling – ReAwakening, continues to captivate fans following its limited theatrical release. The movie, adapted from Chugong's globally acclaimed web novel, premiered in select IMAX theatres on December 4, 2024, and expanded worldwide on December 6. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, the film serves as a bridge between the first and second seasons of the anime series. Attention now shifts to its OTT debut, with audiences eager to revisit the gripping narrative of Sung Jinwoo online.

When and Where to Watch Solo Leveling – ReAwakening

Reports indicate that Solo Leveling – ReAwakening will become available for streaming on Crunchyroll in January 2025. This platform, which exclusively streams the anime's first season, has partnered with Sony Pictures for North American distribution, solidifying its role as the go-to destination for the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Solo Leveling – ReAwakening

The official trailer hints at stunning visuals and dynamic storytelling, revisiting Sung Jinwoo's transformation from "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind" into a formidable warrior. The film explores a world where mysterious gates connect Earth to dangerous dungeons filled with peril and treasure. Sung Jinwoo's encounter with a hidden double dungeon and the emergence of a mysterious quest system reshape his destiny. These events lay the groundwork for the challenges awaiting him in the upcoming second season of the series.

Cast and Crew of Solo Leveling – ReAwakening

The creative team behind the film is led by director Shunsuke Nakashige, who has crafted a cinematic adaptation true to the spirit of the original web novel. The music composition, overseen by Hiroyuki Sawano, brings additional depth to the film's narrative. The cast includes renowned voice actors who breathe life into beloved characters, though specific names remain undisclosed at this stage.

Reception of Solo Leveling - ReAwakening

The film has been loved by fans and critics. It currently has an IMDB rating of 8.3 / 10 despite the limited theatrical release.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solo Leveling, ReAwakening, Crunchyroll, Anime News, Streaming News, Anime OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  2. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  5. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  7. How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  10. Google Year in Search 2024: Here's What Users in India Were Searching For
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Starrer Movie
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
  5. Zebra OTT Release Date: Satyadev’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Aha
  6. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Xiaomi Unveils YU7 Electric SUV With China Launch Set for Next Year
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Surfaces Online Again; Tipped to Launch in China Soon
  9. Redmi, OnePlus Smartphones With 7,000mAh Battery Could Arrive Next Year
  10. iOS 18.2 RC 2 Update for iPhone With ChatGPT Integration Fixes and More Rolls Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »