The highly anticipated Christmas-themed action movie Red One will soon debut on Prime Video, giving viewers worldwide an exciting festive film to enjoy. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film features a star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The OTT release is scheduled for December 12, 2024 and it will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Subscribers to the platform's premium services will gain access to the movie without additional charges. Below are the details regarding the release, storyline and cast of the film.

When and Where to Watch Red One

Red One will be available on Prime Video starting December 12, 2024. The release will be global, ensuring audiences across regions can stream the movie. A basic subscription to Prime Video is all that is required to watch the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Red One

The trailer of Red One highlights an action-packed and magical adventure set against a festive backdrop. The story revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus and follows Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security and Jack O'Malley, a skilled hacker, as they undertake a daring mission to rescue Santa and save Christmas. The plot explores the challenges they face in battling mythical foes while preserving the spirit of the holiday season. The storyline originates from an idea by Hiram Garcia, adding a fresh take to holiday films.

Cast and Crew of Red One

The movie boasts a stellar lineup. Dwayne Johnson plays the lead alongside Chris Evans, with notable performances from Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Nick Kroll. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is produced by industry veterans including Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Chris Morgan and Melvin Mar under production houses Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Seven Bucks Productions and Big Indie Pictures.

Reception of Red One

While the production budget was a hefty $230 million, the film earned only $150 million worldwide, marking a below-par box office performance. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 / 10.