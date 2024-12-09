Technology News
English Edition

Red One OTT Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Action-Packed Holiday Film Releasing This Week

Dwayne Johnson's Red One hits Prime Video on December 12.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 12:29 IST
Red One OTT Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Action-Packed Holiday Film Releasing This Week

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Red One will be available on Prime Video starting December 12, 2024.

Highlights
  • Red One starring Dwayne Johnson streams on Prime Video on December 12
  • The movie combines festive magic with thrilling action
  • Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons join the ensemble cast
Advertisement

The highly anticipated Christmas-themed action movie Red One will soon debut on Prime Video, giving viewers worldwide an exciting festive film to enjoy. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film features a star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The OTT release is scheduled for December 12, 2024 and it will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Subscribers to the platform's premium services will gain access to the movie without additional charges. Below are the details regarding the release, storyline and cast of the film.

When and Where to Watch Red One

Red One will be available on Prime Video starting December 12, 2024. The release will be global, ensuring audiences across regions can stream the movie. A basic subscription to Prime Video is all that is required to watch the film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Red One

The trailer of Red One highlights an action-packed and magical adventure set against a festive backdrop. The story revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus and follows Callum Drift, the head of North Pole security and Jack O'Malley, a skilled hacker, as they undertake a daring mission to rescue Santa and save Christmas. The plot explores the challenges they face in battling mythical foes while preserving the spirit of the holiday season. The storyline originates from an idea by Hiram Garcia, adding a fresh take to holiday films.

Cast and Crew of Red One

The movie boasts a stellar lineup. Dwayne Johnson plays the lead alongside Chris Evans, with notable performances from Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Nick Kroll. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is produced by industry veterans including Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Chris Morgan and Melvin Mar under production houses Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Seven Bucks Productions and Big Indie Pictures.

Reception of Red One

While the production budget was a hefty $230 million, the film earned only $150 million worldwide, marking a below-par box office performance. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red One, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Christmas Movies, Prime Video, OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Netflix's Yo Yo Honey Singh OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Apple Said to Plan Three-Year Modem Rollout in Bid to Top Qualcomm

Related Stories

Red One OTT Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Action-Packed Holiday Film Releasing This Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Reveals Key Specs of M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
  3. New Honor GT Products Set to Launch on December 16; Phone Design Teased
  4. Apple to Make Vision Pro Compatible With Sony's VR Controllers: Mark Gurman
  5. Xiaomi Could Introduce Apple Watch Compatibility for Its Devices
  6. Bitcoin Trades at Over $99,000, Altcoins Swing Sideways
#Latest Stories
  1. New Celestial Navigation System for Drones Enables GPS-Free Operations: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $99,000, Altcoins Swing Sideways as Market Remains Volatile
  3. Dorset's Fossil Forest: A Jurassic Landscape Preserved by Microbial Fossilisation
  4. JioSaavn Rolls Out Replay 2024 in India, Showcasing Personalised Listening Habits and National Trends
  5. NASA Delays Artemis 2 Mission to 2026, Artemis 3 Crewed Moon Landing For Mid-2027
  6. Samsung Eyes to Ship More Galaxy S25 Series Phones Next Year to Top Galaxy S24's Success: Report
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design Revealed Ahead of Launch; Seen With Very Slim Bezels
  8. Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini AI-Powered ‘Help Me Create’ Feature for Workspace Users
  9. Prabhu Mundkur’s Kannada Time-Travel Drama Murphy Now Streaming on Prime Video
  10. Red One OTT Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Action-Packed Holiday Film Releasing This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »