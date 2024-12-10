Technology News
Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Nivin Pauly's Pharma, after its IFFI 2024 premiere, is set for a Disney+ Hotstar release

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Nivin Pauly's debut web series Pharma is inching closer to its OTT release

  • Nivin Pauly makes digital debut with Pharma
  • Pharma premiered at IFFI 2024 to positive reviews
  • Streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar; release date awaited
Nivin Pauly is set to make his digital debut with Pharma, a web series inspired by real-life events. The series, which was initially announced last year, had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 27, 2024. Directed by P. R. Arun, the drama has garnered positive reviews following its festival screening. Though the official streaming date has not yet been confirmed, reports indicate that the series will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Pharma

Pharma is confirmed to release on Disney+ Hotstar. Nivin Pauly revealed this information on his official Instagram handle. While the specific release date remains undisclosed, multiple report suggests that viewers may anticipate the series to drop on the platform shortly. The recent screening at IFFI 2024 has increased anticipation for its streaming debut, with audiences eagerly waiting to explore this gripping tale.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pharma

The series follows a middle-class young man's journey as he navigates the challenges of being a medical representative. Set in the pharmaceutical sector, the plot highlights his struggles during his early career and delves into the corruption he confronts in his 30s. The narrative sheds light on the intricacies and ethical dilemmas within the industry, making it a compelling watch for audiences. While the trailer has not yet been released publicly, viewers expect a closer glimpse soon.

Cast and Crew of Pharma

The ensemble cast of Pharma features Nivin Pauly in the lead, alongside notable actors including Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar, and Muthumani. Directed by P. R. Arun, the series has been produced under the banner of Movie Mill by Krishnan Sethukumar. Cinematography has been handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, while Sreejith Sarang is credited with editing. Music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, adding depth to the storytelling.

 

