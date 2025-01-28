Technology News
Paradise OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Episode 1 of Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown is streaming early on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 21:48 IST
Paradise OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The series boasts a stellar cast, led by Sterling K. Brown

  • Paradise Episode 1 streams early on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • The thriller stars Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden
  • Episodes 2 and 3 release as scheduled on January 28
Episode one of the highly anticipated thriller series Paradise has been made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. This early release comes ahead of the initially scheduled January 28 premiere of the first three episodes. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series stars Sterling K. Brown, known for his Emmy-winning performance in This Is Us. Positive early reviews may have played a role in the decision to release the first episode ahead of schedule. Episodes two and three are still set to debut as planned.

When and Where to Watch Paradise

Episode one of Paradise is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian audiences. The remaining episodes will be released on their previously planned date of January 28. The series aims to captivate viewers with its intense storyline and unexpected twists, including a major cliffhanger at the end of the first episode.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paradise

The trailer of Paradise introduces a gripping narrative set in a seemingly serene and affluent neighbourhood. The story revolves around a shocking murder investigation that unravels the calm of this world. James Marsden plays the role of former U.S. President Cal Bradford, who is the victim of this heinous crime. Sterling K. Brown portrays Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent and the prime suspect in the investigation. The trailer hints at a genre-blending storyline filled with high stakes and mystery, making it a promising watch for fans of thrillers.

Cast and Crew of Paradise

The series boasts a stellar cast, led by Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins and James Marsden as former President Cal Bradford. Other key cast members include Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Cassidy Freeman, and Julianne Nicholson. Produced by 20th Television, Paradise has Dan Fogelman at the helm as its creator and executive producer. The series also features contributions from Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa as executive producers, adding to its strong production credentials.

 

Further reading: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gadgets 360 Staff
