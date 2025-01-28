Technology News
Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants to Reportedly Cost More than Last Year’s Model

Google is said to widen the price gap between the 128GB and 256GB models of the Pixel 9a.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 09:20 IST
Google Pixel 9a is the purported successor to last year's Pixel 8a (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a's 256GB model is reported to cost $599 in the US
  • It will still be the most affordable option in the Pixel 9 series
  • The phone is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip
Google Pixel 9a is rumoured to be in development as the most affordable option in the Pixel 9 series. However, it may not be as cheap as last year. A new report suggests that some variants of the phone could be more expensive compared to their Pixel 8a counterparts. This decision by Google is said to affect the pricing strategy of the purported Pixel 9a in Canada and the US. Notably, this development comes after the entire spec-sheet of the phone was leaked in December.

Google Pixel 9a Price Hike

According to an Android Headlines report, the Google Pixel 9a's price will start at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in the US for the 128GB storage model, which is the same as Pixel 8a's starting price. However, that may not be the case for the phone's other variants. The 256GB variant of the Google Pixel 9a is reported to cost $40 (roughly Rs. 3,500) more compared to the launch price of Pixel 8a with the same configuration.

Thus, the phone could now start at $599 (roughly Rs. 52,000), creating a whopping $100 (roughly Rs. 9,000) gap between the two models. The report speculates that Google's pricing of the Pixel 9a in Canada could be more "flexible".

This move is expected to bring Google's pricing strategy for the Pixel 9a at par with its flagship models. The Pixel 9 series, launched at the Made by Google 2024 event in August, costs $100 more for the 256GB storage variants.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

Previous reports indicate that the purported Google Pixel 9a will sport a 6.3-inch Actua display, with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 60Hz and 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 chip which also powers the flagship models, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, Google will reportedly equip the Pixel 9a with a 48-megapixel primary camera, complimented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It is also rumoured to deliver considerably improved battery life than its predecessor, with a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Comment

