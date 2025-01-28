Technology News
Asurado Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India: Everything You Need to Know

The Korean action movie Asurado streams in India from January 31, 2025..

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 21:47 IST
Asurado Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube

Asurado has earned a respectable 6.9/10 rating on IMDb.

  • Asurado debuts on Lionsgate Play India on January 31, 2025
  • South Korean crime drama features Lee Doll-hyung, Jang Gwang and more
  • A gripping story of power shifts inside South Korea’s toughest prison
The much-anticipated South Korean action crime drama, Asurado, is finally slated for its OTT debut in India. Initially released in 2021, this gripping film gained traction among global audiences for its intense narrative and character-driven storytelling. The movie, which delves deep into themes of power, crime, and redemption, will be available to Indian viewers on Lionsgate Play starting January 31, 2025. Packed with action and drama, it offers a compelling portrayal of life inside a maximum-security prison.

When and Where to Watch Asurado

Asurado will make its India debut through Lionsgate Play on January 31, 2025. Its digital release provides Indian audiences a chance to explore this South Korean cinematic gem, which has already been well-received internationally.

Official Trailer and Plot of Asurado

The official trailer of Asurado introduces viewers to South Korea's highest-security prison, known for housing the most dangerous criminals. The story takes a turn when Lee Tae-sik, a former influential leader, is sent to this facility. His arrival disrupts the established hierarchy within the prison, leading to a dramatic power struggle. The film combines intense action sequences with thought-provoking commentary on loyalty, leadership, and survival within a ruthless environment.

Cast and Crew of Asurado

The movie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Lee Doll-hyung, Jang Gwang, Lee Won-jong, Moon Seo-yeon, and Han Sang-jo, among others. Directed by Yoon Yeo-chang, Asurado showcases his expertise in blending intricate storylines with high-octane action. The performances of the cast have been widely praised for adding depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Reception of Asurado

Asurado has earned a respectable 6.9/10 rating on IMDb, reflecting positive reviews from global audiences. While specific details about its box office performance are limited, the film's compelling narrative and well-executed direction have garnered significant acclaim.

 

