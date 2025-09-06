Technology News
English Edition

Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy

Su from So, a story of a painter in a village who says a spirit possesses him, leads the villagers to the exorcism of Sulochana.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 September 2025 22:21 IST
Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Su From So, a Kannada horror comedy, is now streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • A painter in a village a spirit possesses him
  • Villagers believe it and try various exorcising methods
  • They think Sulochana’s spirit has possessed him
Advertisement

Su From So, a Kannada horror comedy film, is ready to debut on OTT. Viewers who missed watching the movie in theatres can now watch it on Jio Hotstar from the comfort of their homes. The movie follows the exorcism of Sulochana from Someshwara, which is coming soon. The film, written and directed by Tulu JP Thuminad, was released in theatres on July 25 and had a grand, successful release. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Su From So

Su From So is ready to stream on JioHotstar on September 5.

Cast Details

Directed and written by J.P. Tuminadu, the movie features Raj B Shetty, Shanil Guru, J.P. Tuminadu, Prakash Thuminad and others.

The Storyline

The Kannada film Su From So, is a horror comedy written and directed by J P Thumminad. Su From So, is a kannada horror comedy, which follows the director J.P. Thuminad as Prakash who is a painter by profession. He ends up liking and eventually falling for a village girl, given her beauty. However, due to the conservative situation, he wants to get out of this situation and declares that a spirit possesses him. Even though he has tried to tell the villagers multiple times, with his best efforts, that the spirit left him long ago.

The villagers don't believe him but still think he is possessed and still keep trying to exorcise the soul. This spirit is even declared as Sulochana from Someshwara. In this gripping tale, the movie takes a funny turn, and the story moves around why Sulochana, despite the others, still chooses Prakash. What does she want? What is her message? This leads to the whole crux and foundation of the movie.

Reception

The Kannada horror comedy Su From So, about the exorcism of Sulochana from Someshwara, is ready to stream on Jio Hotstar, with an IMDB rating of 8.5/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ott
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer
Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Training Its AI Models on Copyrighted Books

Related Stories

Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max a Year Later: Still Worth Buying In 2025?
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Available at This Price
  3. Ghaati OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch It Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy
  2. Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer
  3. Yuva Rajkumar-Starrer Ekka OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Kannada Action Drama Online
  4. Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Price to Drop Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  6. Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Training Its AI Models on Copyrighted Books
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect
  8. Blink Charging to Support Crypto Payments Across Entire EV Charging Network by 2025-End
  9. Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Spoiled by Case Leak: We Explain How They Do It
  10. Android Security Alert: Billions of Devices at High Risk, Warns CERT-In; Android 15, 16 Affected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »