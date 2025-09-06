Su From So, a Kannada horror comedy film, is ready to debut on OTT. Viewers who missed watching the movie in theatres can now watch it on Jio Hotstar from the comfort of their homes. The movie follows the exorcism of Sulochana from Someshwara, which is coming soon. The film, written and directed by Tulu JP Thuminad, was released in theatres on July 25 and had a grand, successful release. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Su From So

Su From So is ready to stream on JioHotstar on September 5.

Cast Details

Directed and written by J.P. Tuminadu, the movie features Raj B Shetty, Shanil Guru, J.P. Tuminadu, Prakash Thuminad and others.

The Storyline

The Kannada film Su From So, is a horror comedy written and directed by J P Thumminad. Su From So, is a kannada horror comedy, which follows the director J.P. Thuminad as Prakash who is a painter by profession. He ends up liking and eventually falling for a village girl, given her beauty. However, due to the conservative situation, he wants to get out of this situation and declares that a spirit possesses him. Even though he has tried to tell the villagers multiple times, with his best efforts, that the spirit left him long ago.

The villagers don't believe him but still think he is possessed and still keep trying to exorcise the soul. This spirit is even declared as Sulochana from Someshwara. In this gripping tale, the movie takes a funny turn, and the story moves around why Sulochana, despite the others, still chooses Prakash. What does she want? What is her message? This leads to the whole crux and foundation of the movie.

Reception

The Kannada horror comedy Su From So, about the exorcism of Sulochana from Someshwara, is ready to stream on Jio Hotstar, with an IMDB rating of 8.5/10.