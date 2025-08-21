Technology News
English Edition

F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1-The Movie is an American sports drama that stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2025 23:12 IST
F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: VOD platforms

F1-The Movie follows retired racer training team for championship

Highlights
  • F1-The Movie is an American Sports Drama Movie
  • The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role
  • Available for Rent / Purchase on all VOD platforms from Aug 22nd, 2025
Advertisement

For all the sports passionate, F1: The Movie is finally coming on your digital screens soon. Directed by Joshua Kensinski, this movie follows a former retired F1 racer who is set to train a struggling team to compete and win a World Championship. However, as he begins to train a young racer, he has to confront his past challenges, and engage with the new generation. The sequences are highly intense and the movie will explore themes of self-discovery, redemption, and second chances.

When and Where to Watch F1: The Movie

The movie will be available to rent or buy on all VoD platforms. The viewers, however, will require to have active subscriptions.

Official Trailer and Plot of F1: The Movie

The plot follows Sonny Hayes, a renowned F1 racer from the 1990s, who has retired after a deadly crash affected his career. After witnessing his racing in a lower-level competition, his old friend and former teammate named Ruben Carventas, approaches him with an offer to train his underperforming and struggling team, APXGP. The team stands last in the Constructors' Championship, and they must win a game to save themselves from getting sold. Now, Hayes is assigned a young racer called Joshua Pearce, whom he has to train. While training the new generation driver, Hayes has to confront his past challenges and take this as a second chance. The theme explores redemption, second chances, and a rivalry with oneself.

Cast and Crew of F1: The Movie

Written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, accompanied by Ehren Kruger, this movie stars the talented Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and more. Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J. Smith are the editors, while the cinematography has been done by Claudia Miranda. The music composer of F1: The Movie is Hans Zimmer.

Reception of F1: The Movie

The movie was theatrically released on July 27, 2025, where it received a remarkable and welcoming response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Rent, VOD, Sports, Drama, BradPitt, F1
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Compares AI Hype to Dot-Com Bubble, Warns ‘Someone’s Gonna Get Burned’: Report
Airtel Discontinues Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan Which Offered 1GB Daily Data, 24-Day Validity

Related Stories

F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2
  3. Harvard Dropouts Unveil Smart Glasses That Can Continuously Record Audio
  4. Meta Is Said to Be Putting a Stop to Its Aggressive AI Hiring Spree
  5. Gemini Live Will Soon Call and Send Messages on Your Behalf
  6. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Earendel: JWST Suggests the Most Distant Star May Be a Star Cluster
  2. Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor
  3. Mathematicians Revive Discarded Particles to Boost Quantum Computing
  4. F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip Launched Alongside Redmi Note 15 Pro
  8. Meta Reportedly Freezes Hiring in AI Division Amid Restructuring of Superintelligence Labs
  9. Masimo Sues US Customs After Apple Watch Models Restore Blood Oxygen Tracking Feature
  10. Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »