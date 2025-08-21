F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video

For all the sports passionate, F1: The Movie is finally coming on your digital screens soon. Directed by Joshua Kensinski, this movie follows a former retired F1 racer who is set to train a struggling team to compete and win a World Championship. However, as he begins to train a young racer, he has to confront his past challenges, and engage with the new generation. The sequences are highly intense and the movie will explore themes of self-discovery, redemption, and second chances.

When and Where to Watch F1: The Movie

The movie will be available to rent or buy on all VoD platforms. The viewers, however, will require to have active subscriptions.

Official Trailer and Plot of F1: The Movie

The plot follows Sonny Hayes, a renowned F1 racer from the 1990s, who has retired after a deadly crash affected his career. After witnessing his racing in a lower-level competition, his old friend and former teammate named Ruben Carventas, approaches him with an offer to train his underperforming and struggling team, APXGP. The team stands last in the Constructors' Championship, and they must win a game to save themselves from getting sold. Now, Hayes is assigned a young racer called Joshua Pearce, whom he has to train. While training the new generation driver, Hayes has to confront his past challenges and take this as a second chance. The theme explores redemption, second chances, and a rivalry with oneself.

Cast and Crew of F1: The Movie

Written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, accompanied by Ehren Kruger, this movie stars the talented Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and more. Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J. Smith are the editors, while the cinematography has been done by Claudia Miranda. The music composer of F1: The Movie is Hans Zimmer.

Reception of F1: The Movie

The movie was theatrically released on July 27, 2025, where it received a remarkable and welcoming response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.