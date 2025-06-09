Technology News
Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest, Launch Set for February 2026

Capcom first confirmed last year that it was working on Resident Evil 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 June 2025 17:47 IST
Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Requiem at Summer Game Fest, Launch Set for February 2026

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem was announced at Summer Game Fest on June 6

Highlights
  • Resident Evil 9 will feature a new protagonist, FBI agent Grace Ashcroft
  • The game will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • RE 7 director Koshi Nakanishi is helming Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil 9 was officially revealed by Capcom at Summer Game Fest on June 6. The next entry in the iconic survival-horror series is called Resident Evil Requiem, and it's set for launch on February 27, 2026, across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Capcom provided a first look at the game with a reveal trailer at the event, detailing its setting and protagonist. Resident Evil Requiem follows Resident Evil Village, the eighth main entry in the franchise which released in 2021.

Resident Evil Requiem Revealed

The trailer focussed on the new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent and daughter Alyssa Ashcroft, working on a new case that leads her to the ruins of Racoon City. Ashcroft is seen investigating a series of deaths that seem to be caused by a spreading infection.

Resident Evil Requiem is being developed in Capcom's proprietary RE Engine and is set to bring a considerable upgrade in visuals, the company said. “The graphical fidelity has undergone a significant evolution in particular, delivering visuals with cinematic realism that vividly convey characters' emotions and offer an unprecedented level of immersion,” Capcom said in a press release.

The trailer showed off detailed character models and environments, including the desolate Racoon City. Capcom has not shared details about the game's story, but more information on the game will follow in the future.

“The company is developing the title steadily to meet the high expectations of both long-time series' fans and the global gaming audience,” Capcom said.

Resident Evil Requiem will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 27, 2026. The horror title is now available to wishlist on Steam and PlayStation Store.

Capcom first confirmed it was working on Resident Evil 9 nearly a year ago in July 2024 at Capcom Next livestream. The company had also announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi would be helming RE 9. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7,” Nakanishi had said at the time. “But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial.”

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
