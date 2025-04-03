The Kannada-language horror comedy film Choo Mantar hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by Navaneeth and backed by producer Tarun Shivappa under the Tarun Studios banner, the film brought together a strong ensemble cast featuring Sharan, Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur and others. The storyline revolves around an eerie treasure hunt inside a haunted location. After its theatrical release, the film has now made its digital debut and is available for streaming on Prime Video. Audience interest has remained steady since the premiere.

When and Where to Watch Choo Mantar

The horror comedy Choo Mantar can now be streamed on Prime Video. The film was released in cinemas across India on January 10, 2025. Following a successful theatrical run, it was added to the digital platform in March 2025. The streaming option has expanded its reach among viewers who missed its release in theatres.

Official Trailer and Plot of Choo Mantar

The trailer of Choo Mantar introduced viewers to an unusual blend of horror and comedy. The storyline follows paranormal expert Gowtham and his team. The team includes Akanksha, RJ and Nakul. They set out to uncover a treasure which is rumoured to be hidden beneath an abandoned and haunted property called Morgan House. The characters are unaware of the chilling history connected to the house. It is revealed that the ghost of British officer George Morgan guards the place because the treasure is linked to Clara's parents.

Cast and Crew of Choo Mantar

The film stars Sharan as Gowtham, also known as Dynamo. Aditi Prabhudeva appears as Akanksha. Chikkanna has played RJ, also known as Ramesh Jadugar. Meghana Gaonkar features as Catherine. Prabhu Mundkur plays Alex and Rajani Bharadwaj portrays Mogra. Gurukiran appears as George Morgan. The supporting cast includes Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor, Dharma Shankar, Ashwath and Kiran. The film has been directed by Navaneeth and produced by Tarun Shivappa.

Reception of Choo Mantar

Choo Mantar has been rated 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The film has received positive feedback from audiences for its blend of horror and comedy. Its digital release on Prime Video has helped it gain a broader audience after its theatrical run.