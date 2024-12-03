The Malayalam action thriller Pani, directed by Joju George, is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere. After its theatrical release on October 24, 2024, the film received widespread acclaim for its intense storyline and strong performances. According to reports, Pani will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting December 20, 2024. Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to experiencing this gripping tale from the comfort of their homes.

Plot Details and Central Conflict

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the movie could be soon available on the OTT platform. The storyline follows Giri, a don from Thrissur, portrayed by Joju George, who heads a gang involved in real estate and criminal activities. His wife, Gowry, played by Abhinaya, is a significant part of his life and operations. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when two young men, Don, played by Sagar Surya and Siju, played by Junaiz V.P., commit a murder in the city, disrupting Giri's life. Tensions escalate when one of them harasses Giri's wife, leading to a chain of violent events. The revenge-driven plot unfolds as Giri confronts threats to his family and allies.

Cast and Crew

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Joju George as Giri and Abhinaya as Gowry. Sagar Surya and Junaiz V.P. play key roles as Don and Siju. Other cast members include Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, and Sujith Shankar, among others. Joju George has directed the film, marking his debut in direction, while M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan have produced it. Vishnu Vijay and Sam C.S. have composed the music, and the cinematography is handled by Venu ISC and Jinto George.