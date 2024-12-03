Technology News
English Edition

Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Joju George's Malayalam Action Thriller Online

The Malayalam action thriller Pani, directed by Joju George, will be streaming on Sony LIV starting December 20, 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2024 13:21 IST
Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Joju George's Malayalam Action Thriller Online

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Joju George as Giri and Abhinaya as Gowry.

Highlights
  • Malayalam action thriller Pani to release on Sony LIV on Dec 20.
  • Directed by Joju George, the film hit theatres on Oct 24, 2024.
  • The revenge drama features Joju George, Abhinaya, and Sagar Surya.
Advertisement

The Malayalam action thriller Pani, directed by Joju George, is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere. After its theatrical release on October 24, 2024, the film received widespread acclaim for its intense storyline and strong performances. According to reports, Pani will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting December 20, 2024. Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to experiencing this gripping tale from the comfort of their homes.

Plot Details and Central Conflict

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the movie could be soon available on the OTT platform. The storyline follows Giri, a don from Thrissur, portrayed by Joju George, who heads a gang involved in real estate and criminal activities. His wife, Gowry, played by Abhinaya, is a significant part of his life and operations. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when two young men, Don, played by Sagar Surya and Siju, played by Junaiz V.P., commit a murder in the city, disrupting Giri's life. Tensions escalate when one of them harasses Giri's wife, leading to a chain of violent events. The revenge-driven plot unfolds as Giri confronts threats to his family and allies.

Cast and Crew

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Joju George as Giri and Abhinaya as Gowry. Sagar Surya and Junaiz V.P. play key roles as Don and Siju. Other cast members include Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, and Sujith Shankar, among others. Joju George has directed the film, marking his debut in direction, while M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan have produced it. Vishnu Vijay and Sam C.S. have composed the music, and the cinematography is handled by Venu ISC and Jinto George.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pani OTT release, Joju George, Malayalam action thriller, Sony LIV, Malayalam cinema
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sorgavaasal OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC Go on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Joju George's Malayalam Action Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  3. Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Laptops Go Official
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. Hugging Face Unveils Open-Source AI Model That Can Analyse Text, Images
  6. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Set to Launch in India Alongside the Redmi Note 14 Series
  8. Top OTT Releases in December 2024: Singham Again,Â Agni, Amaran, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing
  2. Sony Rolls Out Limited-Time PS5 Themes Based on Older PlayStation Consoles to Mark 30th Anniversary
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More
  4. WhatsApp to Drop Support for iPhone 6 Plus, Previous Models Running iOS 15 or Lower Firmware: Report
  5. Gemini AI Assistant Rolling Out Support for Making Calls, Sending Messages on the Lock Screen
  6. World Labs Unveils AI System That Can Generate 3D Interactive Worlds Using an Image
  7. Threads Will Roll Out Profile and Other Tools for Search Bar to Refine Searches
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Debut With Larger Displays: Report
  9. 2,100-Year-Old Temple Discovered in Egypt Hidden in Cliff Face, Reveals Carvings of Ancient Gods
  10. World's 2nd Fastest Supercomputer Simulates Universe’s Largest Evolution Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »