Red Magic 10 Pro was launched in the global markets on Thursday, a month after its debut in China. The global variant of the Pro model carries similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart except dropping support for 120W fast charging in favour of a bit slower 100W charging. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a dual-pump vapour chamber with liquid metal cooling to keep thermals in check.

Red Magic 10 Pro Price

Red Magic 10 Pro price starts at $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. It is available in two other storage configurations — a 16GB + 512GB model priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and a 24GB + 1TB variant costing $999 (roughly Rs. 85,000).

It is available for purchase in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, the UK, and the US starting December 12 in early access, while open sales will commence on December 18. The handset is launched in three colourways: Dusk, Moonlight, and Shadow.

Red Magic 10 Pro Specifications

Red Magic 10 Pro dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) runs on Red Magic OS 10.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,216x2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, 10-bit colour depth, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, which is paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage. It also features a dedicated Red Core R3 graphics chip which is claimed to improve visuals with double frame insertion, 2K upscaling, and stabilisation driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

To keep thermals in check, the company says its latest phone is equipped with an ICE-X Magic Cooling System with a 12,000 square millimetre dual-pump vapour chamber, graphene sheet, and liquid metal cooling.

For optics, the Red Magic 10 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OmniVision OV50E40 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with OmniVision OV50D sensor and 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02F10 macro camera. It also gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB 3.2 Type-C port. The Red Magic 10 Pro packs a 7,050mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W fast charging.