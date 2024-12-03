Technology News
Rocket Driver OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Vishvath's Tamil Fantasy Film Online

The Tamil fantasy film Rocket Driver, starring Vishvath and Sunaina, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Updated: 3 December 2024 13:26 IST
Rocket Driver OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Vishvath’s Tamil Fantasy Film Online

Photo Credit: You tube/Aha Tamil

Rocket Driver has been released for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video

  • Rocket Driver, starring Vishvath, streams on Amazon Prime Video.
  • The fantasy film follows an auto driver’s adventure into the past.
  • Directed by Sriram Ananthashankar, it marks Vishvath’s acting debut.
The Tamil fantasy film Rocket Driver, marking the acting debut of Vishvath, is now available on two different streaming platforms. Directed by Sriram Ananthashankar and featuring actors Sunaina and Naga Vishal, the movie debuted in theatres on October 18, 2024. Despite mixed critical reception and underwhelming box office performance, Rocket Driver has been made accessible on two different streaming platforms, requiring a subscription to watch. The film's unique concept and storyline have generated curiosity among viewers, especially with its shift to the OTT space.

When and Where to Watch Rocket Driver

Rocket Driver is available for streaming on Prime Video. Moreover, the movie is available on Aha Tamil, offering subscribers an option to access the movie at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rocket Driver

The movie follows Prabhartakan, an auto-rickshaw driver frustrated with his mundane life. His existence takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself transported 76 years into the past, landing in 1948. There, he encounters a young APJ Abdul Kalam, who becomes a pivotal part of his journey.

The story revolves around their adventures, exploring themes of ambition and self-discovery. The official trailer highlights the film's intriguing premise and provides a glimpse of its vibrant fantasy elements.

Cast and Crew of Rocket Driver

The film stars Vishvath in his debut role, alongside Sunaina and Naga Vishal in lead parts. Supporting roles are played by Kathadi Ramamurthy, Jagan, and Ramachandran Durairaj. Produced by Anirudh Vallabh under the banner Stories By The Shore, the project also features music by Kaushik Krish and cinematography by Regimel Surya Thomas. The screenplay is co-written by Sriram Ananthashankar, Akshay Poolla, and Prasanth S.

 

Further reading: Rocket Driver, Prime Video, Aha Tamil
Rocket Driver OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Vishvath’s Tamil Fantasy Film Online
