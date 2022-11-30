Technology News
loading

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Reveals Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, More of Chris Pratt's Voice

Pratt finally delivers the high-pitched “wahoo!” in new The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 November 2022 10:48 IST
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Reveals Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, More of Chris Pratt's Voice

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach in the Mario movie

Highlights
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases April 7, 2023, in theatres
  • It stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, more
  • Donkey Kong’s design is inspired by his original pixelated form

The Super Mario Bros. Movie just got its second trailer — in English and Hindi — and it feels rather promising. At the Nintendo Direct event held early Wednesday (in India), the Mario movie from Despicable Me studio Illumination Entertainment finally gave us Chris Pratt's rendition of “let's-a-go” and the high-pitched “wahoo!”, which is a major improvement over the first trailer. As expected from the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie poster unveiled Tuesday, Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, finally makes an appearance this time, alongside a minor redesign for Donkey Kong. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to release April 2023 in cinemas.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens with our titular plumber Mario (Pratt) entering a Super Smash Bros.-like arena, before getting embarrassingly slapped down by Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong. In a video put out by Nintendo, original games creator Shigeru Miyamoto explained that they redesigned the iconic tie-wearing gorilla, giving him a “comical personality and design reminiscent” of his original pixelated appearance in the 1981 arcade game, where he starred as an antagonist, chucking barrels at Mario.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer then cuts to show the villainous Bowser (Jack Black), who has somehow gotten hold of Mario's cousin Luigi (Charlie Day). “Not sure if you know who I am. But I'm about to rule the world,” he tells a terrified Luigi. “But there's one problem. There's a human. Has a moustache just like you.” Luigi was seen briefly at the end of the first trailer, getting chased by hordes of zombie Koopas.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Hindi trailer

As Bowser's magma-fueled floating island heads towards the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy) readies her army, even donning her tracksuit from the Mario Kart series of games. “How? Look at us, we're adorable!” a worried mushroom expresses their concern about defeating the loud-mouthed turtle. Further in The Super Smash Bros. Movie trailer, Mario finally meets up with the royalty, jumping across platforms, getting slammed by rotating obstacles, and dodging incoming projectiles, just like in the original games. “Come on, Mario. Our big adventure begins now!” Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) yells in excitement, as the motley crew as they head out to what's described as a “huge universe” — presumably a reference to Super Mario Galaxy, which saw our Italian plumber venture into outer space to best Bowser and collect 120 Power Stars.

“There's a huge universe out there. With a lot of galaxies,” Princess Peach explains, as Mario finally reunites with his cousin. “They're all counting on us.” The end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer features another nod to Mario Kart, as our heroes race along the Rainbow Road, followed by an army that includes Donkey Kong — who seems impressed with the plumber's drift skills.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to open April 7, 2023, in cinemas worldwide. In India, the Mario movie will release in English and Hindi.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
  • Production
    Illumination, Nintendo, Universal Pictures
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the super mario bros movie, the super mario bros movie trailer, the super mario bros movie trailer 2, the super mario bros movie release date, the super mario bros movie cast, the super mario bros movie characters, chris pratt, anya taylor joy, jack black, charlie day, keegan michael key, seth rogen, mario, shigeru miyamoto, nintendo, illumination, universal pictures, mario movie, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin, Ether Bag Profits, Usher Majority Altcoins Towards Gains on Last Day of November
Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Manufacturing Plant in India
Featured video of the day
Is Flexibility a Good Enough Reason to Buy The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7?

Related Stories

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Reveals Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, More of Chris Pratt's Voice
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  3. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  6. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  8. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  10. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Manufacturing Plant in India
  2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Reveals Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, More of Chris Pratt's Voice
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Bag Profits, Usher Majority Altcoins Towards Gains on Last Day of November
  4. Genesis Crypto Brokerage Working to Avoid Bankruptcy Filing, Resolve Lending Business Issues
  5. Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misinformation Policy, Experts Express Concerns Over False Claims
  6. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  8. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  9. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  10. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.