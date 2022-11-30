Technology News
Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Manufacturing Plant in India

iPhone models are assembled in China and India by industry giants like Wistron and Foxconn.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters |  Updated: 30 November 2022 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Foxconn and Pegatron produce Apple's latest iPhone 14 handset in India

Highlights
  • iPhone models are assembled in China and India by Wistron and Foxconn
  • Tata manufactures iPhone chassis components in southern India
  • Earlier, Pegatron reportedly began assembling iPhone 14 in India

Tata Group is in discussions with Taiwan's Wistron to buy its manufacturing facility for up to Rs. 5,000 crore ($612.6 million), the Economic Times business daily reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Neither salt-to-software conglomerate Tata nor Wistron – one of Apple's top vendors in India – immediately responded to Reuters' e-mailed requests for comment.

Back in September, Bloomberg reported that Tata was in touch with Wistron to establish a joint electronics manufacturing venture in India with the aim of manufacturing iPhones in the country. The firm is reportedly looking to tap into the expertise of Wistron in product development, supply chain, and assembly.

iPhone models are assembled in China and India by industry giants like Wistron and Foxconn. The deal was expected to boost the iPhone building capabilities of Wistron in India by five times their current output, according to the report, which stated that Tata could acquire a share of Wistron's manufacturing business beyond smartphones. Tata has already entered the smartphone supply chain as it manufactures iPhone chassis components in southern India.

Earlier this month, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron reportedly began assembling the new iPhone 14 in India. Both Foxconn and Pegatron produce Apple's latest iPhone 14 handset in India, the former began assembling the smartphone in September.

Pegatron's decision to assemble the latest iPhone model in India comes after China imposed relentless controls and spot lockdowns across the country, where a majority of Apple's iPhones are manufactured, hampering economic growth and taking a heavy psychological and financial toll on residents and companies. Last week, it was reported that Foxconn's November shipments from its largest factory in China could be hit by 30 percent, after violent protests during which workers were beaten at the plant.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tata, Wistron, iPhone, Apple, Foxconn
Bitcoin, Ether Bag Profits, Usher Majority Altcoins Towards Gains on Last Day of November
