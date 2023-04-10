Technology News

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Opens with $377 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

The figures mark the biggest opening for an animated movie, besting 2019’s Frozen 2.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 April 2023 10:50 IST
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Opens with $377 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Mario and Luigi play Italian immigrant plumbers working in Brooklyn

Highlights
  • The movie beat 2016’s Warcraft for biggest opening for a video game film
  • Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario in a potential sequel
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $173 million from markets outside US

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has collected an astonishing $377 million (about Rs. 3,088 crore) at the global box office, shattering all expectations. The figure marks the record opening for an animated movie, beating the one set by Disney's Frozen 2, which like Mario, had the advantage of building upon an existing IP. Despite dinged reviews, general word-of-mouth and the PG rating appealing to both general audiences and franchise fans have helped bolster its position in the box office race. Roughly $173 million (about Rs. 1,416 crore) were made from markets outside the US — 70 markets — some of which saw a later release on April 7. Meanwhile, the US and Canada received a slightly earlier April 5 release, with the film making $204.6 million (about Rs. 1,674 crore).

Directed by duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also marked the biggest-ever opening for a video game movie, besting 2016's Warcraft movie, which opened to $210 million (about Rs. 1,719 crore). The Mario film has earned a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and received an A on CinemaScore, which is jam-packed with easter eggs from past games, acting as fan service.

The film functions as an origin story for Italian immigrant Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who get transported into the magical Mushroom Kingdom, and are drawn into war against the loud-mouthed Bowser (Jack Black). For this mission, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and the entire Mushroom army, hurtling across the stars and racing along the Rainbow Road on an adventure of a lifetime.

In Hollywood terms, such success generally translates to a sequel — even Lionsgate greenlit a John Wick 5 film after John Wick: Chapter 4's glorious opening. In an interview, Jack Black, who plays the villainous Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, offered his thoughts on a potential sequel. “It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” he told Gamespot, building up to tease an even more powerful villain for Mario. “Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario,” Black said jokingly, hoping his wish comes true.

Pascal, who currently stars in The Mandalorian season 3 as Din Djarin, was last seen in a video game adaptation as well — The Last of Us. In it, he played the grizzled survivor Joel Miller, teaming up with a teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a cross-country journey across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The HBO series was well-received by fans and critics alike and is now gearing up for a second season. Oddly enough, back in February, Pascal also played Mario in a parody skit for Saturday Night Live.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theatres worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Japan Considers Government Adoption of ChatGPT-Like AI Technology, Wants Privacy Concerns Resolved

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Opens with $377 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
Comment
